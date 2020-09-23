Altra Industrial Gains 30% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC have gained notably in the past three months. Growth opportunities within certain end-markets, solid product offerings, debt-reduction actions and increased financial projections seem to have boosted sentiments for the stock.



In the past three months, Altra Industrial's shares have gained 30.2% compared with the industry's growth of 12.9%.







Factors Influencing the Stock

In the past three months, Altra Industrial has reported results for second-quarter 2020, with an earnings beat of 76.47%. Also, sales in the quarter surpassed estimates by 6.71%. The company is impressed with its growth opportunities in the food processing, robotics, medical equipment and factory automation end markets.



For 2020, it revised its financial projection higher from the previously mentioned $1,540-$1,620 million to $1,580-$1,640 million for sales. The projections for earnings too were increased from the earlier mentioned $1.67-$2.03 to $2.05-$2.30.



Also, slowly recovering manufacturing activities in the United States amid the pandemic-stricken environment are healthy signs of improving operating conditions for manufacturing companies. The aforementioned tailwinds along with the overall revival in the country’s stock market might have supported the company’s price improvement.



Further, Altra Industrial’s diversified business structure, supply-chain initiatives, solid product offerings and e-commerce capabilities are other tailwinds. Also, the company’s healthy liquidity position, and efforts to reduce debts and manage costs are advantageous.



Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $2.21 for 2020 and $2.70 for 2021, marking an increase of 15.7% and 8% from the respective 60-day-ago figures. Notably, three upward revisions in earnings estimates were recorded for 2020 and two for 2021. There was no downward revision for both 2020 and 2021.

Also, earnings estimates for the third quarter have improved from 40 cents per share to 46 cents in the past 60 days. Such an upward revision in earnings estimates is reflective of improving operating conditions for the company.

Altra Industrial’s Performance Versus Industry Players

The company outperformed three companies in the industry — including Nordson Corporation NDSN, IDEX Corporation IEX and RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL — in the past three months. During the period, Nordson, IDEX and RBC Bearings’ shares have gained 0.7% and 21.2%, and lost 10.7%, respectively.

