Altra Industrial (AIMC) Disposes of Vehicle Systems Business

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC recently announced that it completed the divestment of its Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS) business segment to Cummins Inc. The all-cash transaction is valued at $325 million.



The divestment deal was signed by Altra Industrial in February, 2022. Shares of AIMC decreased 0.1% on the last trading day, ending the session at $35.63.



Based in Columbus, IN, Cummins is engaged in manufacturing, designing, selling and servicing a wide range of power solutions. Some of the products and solutions offered by the company include electric and hybrid integrated power solutions, internal combustion and components like filtration, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems and air-handling systems among others.

Inside the Headlines

Altra Industrial’s Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS), which employs 600 personnel, is engaged in providing cylinder deactivation, engine braking and thermal management technologies. Its products are used in trucking industries. In 2021, JVS’ revenue contribution in Altra Industrial was $193 million.



The divestiture is in sync with AIMC’s strategy of restructuring its business portfolio. This transaction will enable Altra Industrial to better focus on its highly engineered products in the power transmission and motion control markets.



The sale amount will likely aid AIMC in general corporate purposes and paying off its debt.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

AIMC with a $ 2.3-billion market capitalization currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (sell). Altra Industrial stands to benefit from diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and its shareholder-friendly policies.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Altra Industrial have lost 36.5% compared with the 11.7% decline of its industry in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 10.7% to 75 cents in the past 60 days. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 4% south to $3.63 during the same period.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are discussed below.



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 9.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past 60 days, NDSN’s earnings estimates have increased 1.1% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022). The stock has declined 13.3% in the past six months.



Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. DCI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.



DCI’s earnings estimates have increased 0.7% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have decreased 15.2% in the past six months.



Ferguson plc FERG is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for FERG have increased 7% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). The stock has declined 9.7% in the past six months.

