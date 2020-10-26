Altra Industrial (AIMC) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes '20 View

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2020, with earnings surpassing estimates by 77.6%. This is the third consecutive quarter of earnings beat by the company. Also, its third-quarter sales beat estimates by 9.9%.



Impressive results, upwardly revised projections and hike in quarterly dividend rate seem to have lifted market sentiments for the stock. Notably, the company gained 10.8% on Friday, ending the trading session at $44.82.



The machinery company’s non-GAAP earnings in the reported quarter were 87 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. Also, the bottom line rose 26.1% from the year-ago quarter figure of 69 cents.



The company noted that it benefited from healthy demand in renewable energy and medical markets, and Class 8 truck markets in China in the third quarter. Along with this, its cost-reduction measures and healthy cash-flow generation in the quarter were encouraging.

Revenue Details

In the reported quarter, Altra Industrial’s revenues were $437.8 million, reflecting a decline of 1.2% from the year-ago number.



Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 1.2 percentage points. However, organic sales declined 2.4% year over year due to weakness in several end markets — including distribution, metals, mining, oil & gas, and agriculture. Notably, business in renewable energy, factory automation & specialty machinery, defense, transportation, turf & garden, and medical equipment markets improved in the quarter.



However, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398 million.



Altra Industrial reports revenues under two heads — Automation & Specialty, and Power Transmission Technologies. A brief snapshot of the segmental sales is provided below:



Revenues generated from Power Transmission Technologies amounted to $197.7 million, declining 9.6% year over year.



Automation & Specialty’s sales were $240.8 million in the third quarter, up 7.1% from the year-ago reported quarter.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Altra Industrial’s cost of sales decreased 4.3% year over year to $273.7 million. Notably, cost of sales represented 62.5% of net sales. Non-GAAP gross profit was $164.1 million, up 4.5% year over year. Gross margin increased 200 basis points (bps) year over year at 37.5%.



Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 7.3% year over year to $64.6 million and represented 14.8% of net sales. Research and development expenses were $13.8 million versus $14.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $101.8 million, the margin being 23.3%. Non-GAAP operating income in the reported quarter increased 17.6% year over year to $85.7 million, with non-GAAP operating margin increasing 310 basis points to 19.6%.



Net interest expenses totaled $18 million in the reported quarter, reflecting a decrease of 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, Altra Industrial’s cash and cash equivalents were $238.7 million, increasing 8.5% from $220.1 million recorded in the last reported quarter. Long-term debt was $1,476.9 million, reflecting a 3.8% decline from $1,535.6 million in the last reported quarter.



During the first nine months of 2020, the company repaid $90 million of borrowing under its term-loan facility and $100 million under its revolving credit facility. Additional borrowing under its revolving facility totaled $100 million.



In the first three quarters of 2020, the company generated net cash of $161.8 million from operating activities, down 10.3% from the year-ago comparable period. Capital invested for purchasing property, plant and equipment totaled $24.3 million, decreasing 34.1% year over year. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $81.1 million versus $71.5 million in the year-ago period.

Dividends

In the first nine months of 2020, the company paid out dividends amounting to $24.9 million, down from $33.1 million distributed in the prior-year comparable period.



Couple of days before the earnings release, the company announced that its board of directors approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share. Notably, the quarterly dividend rate — pertaining to the fourth quarter of 2020 — is 50% higher than the previous rate of 4 cents paid by the company for the third quarter of 2020.



The dividend payment for the fourth quarter will be made on Jan 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Dec 18, 2020.

Outlook

Altra Industrial noted that its diversified businesses, initiatives to boost opportunities in end markets, debt reduction actions and healthy cash generation might be beneficial in the quarters ahead.



It upwardly revised its financial projections for 2020. Sales are now projected to be $1,690-$1,710 million, higher than the previously mentioned $1,580-$1,640 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.70-$2.82, up from $2.05-$2.30 per share stated earlier. Also, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is likely to be $355-$370 million (up from the earlier mentioned $305-$330 million). The tax rate is still anticipated to be 20-21%, lower than 21-23% mentioned previously. Capital spending is expected to be $34-$40 million (down versus $40-$45 million stated previously).

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $2.9 billion, Altra Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Flowserve Corp. FLS, IDEX Corp. IEX and Kaman Corp. KAMN. All these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for these companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 82.76% for Flowserve, 8.91% for IDEX and 71.43% for Kaman.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEX Corporation (IEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.