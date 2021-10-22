Markets
Altra CFO Christian Storch To Retire, Effective Jan.31

(RTTNews) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), a global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission, and automation products said Friday that Christian Storch, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, would retire on January 31, 2022.

Effective February 1, 2022, Todd Patriacca, who has served as Altra's Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Treasurer since February 2010, will become Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, the company added.

Prior to joining Altra, Patriacca was Corporate Finance Manager at MKS Instruments Inc., a semi-conductor equipment manufacturer. Prior to MKS, Patriacca spent over 10 years at Arthur Andersen LLP.

