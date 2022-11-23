Altor Fund II Sells Out of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP)

Fintel reports that Altor Fund II GP Ltd has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP), effectively closing their position.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry. It also manufactures open-die forged products that principally are sold to customers in the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,996,869 shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015,182 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc/ma holds 1,144,269 shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963,651 shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP by 23.14% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors, LLC holds 1,068,531 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1,015,814 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973,714 shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP by 80.72% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds Llc holds 746,375 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp is 0.1211%, a decrease of 13.8594%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 12,034,788 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for AP / Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.