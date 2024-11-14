Altona Rare Earths Sees Boost in Voting Rights

Altona Energy (GB:REE) has released an update.

Altona Rare Earths PLC has announced an increase in voting rights following significant acquisitions by R S & C A Jennings and Catalyse Capital Ltd. The new holdings account for 17.33% of the total voting rights, a rise from the previous 15.39%. This move could influence Altona’s strategic decisions and is likely to attract attention from investors interested in rare earth stocks.

For further insights into GB:REE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.