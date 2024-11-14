News & Insights

Altona Rare Earths Sees Boost in Voting Rights

November 14, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Altona Energy (GB:REE) has released an update.

Altona Rare Earths PLC has announced an increase in voting rights following significant acquisitions by R S & C A Jennings and Catalyse Capital Ltd. The new holdings account for 17.33% of the total voting rights, a rise from the previous 15.39%. This move could influence Altona’s strategic decisions and is likely to attract attention from investors interested in rare earth stocks.

