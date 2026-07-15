Alto Prices Direct Offering Worth $100 Mln At $26.48 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Alto Neuroscience Inc. (ANRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the pricing of an underwritten registered direct offering of the company's common shares.

The company is issuing 3,776,436 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $26.48 per share.

The offering was led by EcoR1 Capital and included participation from other healthcare-focused investors.

The gross proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $100 million.

Proceeds may be utilized in advancing ALTO-207, a potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study, and a Phase 3 trial has been planned for initiation.

The offer closed on July 14, 2026

BofA Securities, Stifel, William Blair, and Baird are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

ANRO closed Tuesday at $27.80, down 0.82%.

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