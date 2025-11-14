Is Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 951 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANRO's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ANRO has returned 168.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.4% on average. As we can see, Alto Neuroscience, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 100%.

Over the past three months, Editas Medicine's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alto Neuroscience, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 469 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15% so far this year, meaning that ANRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Editas Medicine is also part of the same industry.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. and Editas Medicine could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.