Alto Neuroscience falls 47% after announcing ALTO-100 did not meet endpoint

The company also announces it “expects its current cash position to fund planned operations into 2027 and through multiple upcoming clinical readouts, including two additional readouts in MDD with ALTO-203 and ALTO-300 expected in the first half of 2025.” Shares are down 47% or $6.78 afterhours at $7.75.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.