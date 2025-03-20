ALTO NEUROSCIENCE Earnings Results: $ANRO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALTO NEUROSCIENCE ($ANRO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, beating estimates of -$0.66 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
ALTO NEUROSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of ALTO NEUROSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,075,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,777,901
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,162,376 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,916,850
- FMR LLC removed 1,097,510 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,642,467
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 975,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,128,420
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 837,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,542,092
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 832,290 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,520,586
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 714,461 shares (+73.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,022,170
