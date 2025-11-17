Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) Price Target Increased by 58.01% to 30.16

The average one-year price target for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) has been revised to $30.16 / share. This is an increase of 58.01% from the prior estimate of $19.09 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 149.07% from the latest reported closing price of $12.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Neuroscience. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANRO is 0.05%, an increase of 27.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.37% to 17,391K shares. The put/call ratio of ANRO is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Falcon Edge Capital holds 3,708K shares representing 13.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,624K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,332K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANRO by 56.08% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,163K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 950K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

