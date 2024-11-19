Alto Metals Shareholders Approve Brightstar Acquisition

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.
Alto Metals Ltd shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a scheme of arrangement for the company to be acquired by Brightstar Resources Ltd. This move, which received 99.98% approval from voting shareholders, is poised for final approval by the Supreme Court of Western Australia. If successful, the acquisition will be completed by December 9, 2024, marking a significant step in Alto’s strategic journey.
