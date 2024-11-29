Alto Metals Director Increases Shareholding to 15.75 Million

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.
Alto Metals Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Matthew Bowles, as 6 million performance rights were converted into ordinary shares. This move, linked to a court-approved scheme of arrangement, increases Bowles’ total shareholding to 15.75 million ordinary shares. The transaction did not occur during a closed period, ensuring compliance with trading regulations.
