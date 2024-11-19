Alto Metals Considers Acquisition by Brightstar Resources

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.
Alto Metals Limited is holding a Scheme Meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed acquisition by Brightstar Resources Limited, which aims to acquire 100% of Alto’s shares. The meeting, authorized by the Supreme Court of Western Australia, is chaired by Non-Executive Chair Mark Connelly. Results of the vote will be announced shortly after the meeting.
