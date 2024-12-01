Alto Metals Acquired by Brightstar, Shares to be Delisted

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alto Metals Ltd has announced that its scheme of arrangement with Brightstar Resources Ltd is now legally effective, leading to Brightstar acquiring all Alto shares. Alto shareholders will receive four new Brightstar shares for every Alto share held, with the scheme expected to be finalized on December 9, 2024. Consequently, Alto will be delisted from the ASX on December 10, 2024.

For further insights into AU:AME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.