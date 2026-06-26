Alto Ingredients vs. Green Plains: Which Stock Offers More Upside?

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO and Green Plains Inc. GPRE are two prominent players in the U.S. biofuels industry, with business models centered on producing ethanol and other value-added agricultural products. While Alto Ingredients has increasingly diversified into specialty alcohols and essential ingredients for industrial and consumer applications, Green Plains has focused on transforming itself into a higher-margin producer of sustainable ingredients, renewable corn oil and low-carbon products.



The comparison between ALTO and GPRE is especially relevant as investors reassess the outlook for ethanol producers amid volatile corn prices, evolving renewable fuel policies and growing demand for low-carbon energy solutions. Both companies are navigating the same macroeconomic and regulatory environment but pursuing different strategic paths, making them an intriguing pair for evaluating growth potential, profitability and long-term positioning in the energy transition.



Let's discuss in detail.

The Case for Alto Ingredients Stock

Alto Ingredients operates as a diversified producer of renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, supplying customers across health, beauty, food, beverage, industrial and agricultural markets. The company's diversified portfolio and focus on higher-value products are contributing to a meaningful improvement in operating performance. In the first quarter of 2026, Alto Ingredients returned to profitability with earnings of 5 cents per share, against a loss of 16 cents a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA improved to $4.7 million from negative $4.4 million, reflecting the benefits of its strategic realignment, stronger export demand and improved crush margins.



Another major catalyst has been stronger industry fundamentals and a more favorable product mix. Robust export demand, higher export premiums relative to domestic renewable fuel sales and improving corn oil prices supported margins. The company's crush margins increased to 17 cents per gallon from just 2 cents a year ago, while essential ingredients returns improved to 53.4% from 48.2%. Management also remains optimistic about demand growth from export markets and year-round E15 adoption.



Operational improvements and expansion projects are further supporting the company’s long-term outlook. Alto Ingredients is investing in projects to improve reliability, increase utilization and expand capacity. A debottlenecking project at the Pekin dry mill is expected to raise annual production capacity by about 5 million gallons, while additional CO2 infrastructure investments are expected to enhance operational flexibility and support higher-value opportunities. The company is also evaluating carbon capture and sequestration initiatives that could provide additional earnings opportunities over time.



Alto Ingredients is benefiting from growing opportunities tied to Section 45Z tax credits and improving financial flexibility. The company recognized $3.9 million in tax-credit earnings in the first quarter and expects roughly $15 million in annual net proceeds from qualifying production volumes. Positive operating cash flow, lower debt and more than $94 million in borrowing capacity have further strengthened the company's balance sheet and financial flexibility.

The Case for Green Plains Stock

Green Plains has established itself as a prominent player in the U.S. biofuels industry, operating a network of eight ethanol plants and maintaining a significant presence in domestic biofuel production. The company produced 174 million gallons of ethanol in the first quarter of 2026 while operating at 97% of capacity, underscoring the scale, utilization rates and efficiency of its production platform.



The business has evolved beyond conventional ethanol manufacturing into a diversified portfolio of value-added products and services. Alongside ethanol, Green Plains generates revenues from renewable corn oil, ultra-high protein ingredients, grain handling, commodity marketing and carbon-related activities. This broader product mix expands the company's exposure across agricultural, feed, energy and low-carbon markets.



Green Plains continues to focus on improving plant reliability, increasing processing yields and lowering carbon intensity across its facilities. The company is directing capital toward grain storage expansion, low-energy distillation upgrades and yield-enhancement technologies designed to improve efficiency and strengthen operating performance. Benchmarking initiatives and data-driven analytics are also helping identify productivity gains across the production network.



Green Plains is also benefiting from the growing contribution of its carbon platform and Section 45Z production tax credits. Net production tax credits contributed $55.2 million to adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, supported by the first full quarter of carbon sequestration operations at its three Nebraska facilities. The company expects its carbon strategy to contribute between $200 million and $225 million of EBITDA in 2026, while strong liquidity provides additional financial flexibility.

Valuation & Price Performance of ALTO & GPRE

Alto Ingredients currently trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.38, representing a modest discount to Green Plains, which trades at 0.52.

P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Over the last three months, Alto Ingredients has emerged as the stronger performer, rising 10.4% while Green Plains lost 11.8%.

Three Months Price Performance



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Bottom Line: ALTO Appears Better Positioned for Growth

Both Alto Ingredients and Green Plains are evolving beyond traditional ethanol production, but the former currently offers a more compelling turnaround and valuation story. Its improving profitability, stronger crush margins, growing specialty alcohol and ingredients business, and exposure to Section 45Z incentives provide multiple avenues for earnings growth. While Green Plains continues to advance its low-carbon and carbon capture initiatives and benefits from greater scale, ALTO's improving operational execution, strengthening balance sheet and leverage to improve industry fundamentals could position the stock to deliver stronger upside potential over the near to medium term.



Both ALTO and GPRE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.