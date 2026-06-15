Alto Ingredients Taps Into 45Z Credits: How Big Is the Opportunity?

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO is beginning to see meaningful benefits from Section 45Z tax credits, with the incentive emerging as an important source of incremental earnings. The company recorded $3.9 million in 45Z credit earnings in the first quarter of 2026, offering an early look at the program’s financial potential. Management expects roughly 90 million gallons of combined annual production from its Columbia and Pekin dry mill facilities to qualify for the credit at approximately 20 cents per gallon, translating into about $15 million in annual net proceeds after monetization costs.



What makes the opportunity particularly noteworthy is that Alto Ingredients views the current benefit as only the starting point. The company is actively pursuing ways to qualify additional gallons and reduce carbon-intensity scores, both of which could increase the value captured under the program. Several operational initiatives are tied directly to this effort, including reliability improvements at Columbia, production optimization projects and a debottlenecking initiative at the Pekin dry mill that is expected to add roughly 5 million gallons of annual capacity.



Management has also highlighted longer-term opportunities tied to carbon-reduction strategies, including the use of low-carbon-intensity corn and potential CO2 utilization and sequestration projects. These efforts could improve carbon scores and expand eligibility for higher-value credits over time.



The significance of 45Z extends beyond the immediate financial benefit. The program creates incentives for operational improvements and lower-carbon production, giving Alto Ingredients multiple avenues to enhance the value generated from its fuel operations. While the company is already realizing meaningful earnings from the credit, ongoing investments could further expand the opportunity in the years ahead.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Alto Ingredients?

Alto Ingredients, which competes with Green Plains Inc. GPRE and MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI, has seen its shares rally 387.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3% growth. Shares of Green Plains have risen 158.2%, while MGP Ingredients has declined 44.5% during the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Alto Ingredients’ forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.44 is lower than the industry’s average of 2.95. The company is trading at a discount to Green Plains (with a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.53) and MGP Ingredients (0.70).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year surge of 671.4%, while the consensus mark for the next fiscal year’s EPS implies growth of 53.7%.



Alto Ingredients currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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