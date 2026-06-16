Alto Ingredients Stock Rises 374% in a Year: How to Play the Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO has emerged as one of the strongest performers within its industry over the past year. Shares of ALTO have soared 373.5% in the past year, significantly outperforming the broader market and most industry peers. Over the same period, the S&P 500 advanced 26.7% and the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry gained 3%, while the broader Consumer Discretionary sector declined 11.1%.



Alto Ingredients has also substantially outperformed several key peers, including Green Plains Inc. GPRE, Gevo, Inc. GEVO and MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI. Green Plains gained 147.7% and Gevo rose 3.6% over the same period, while MGP Ingredients declined 45.2%. ALTO's remarkable one-year performance underscores a strong momentum and has made it one of the best-performing stocks in the peer group.

ALTO Stock Past Year Performance



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As of the latest trading session, Alto Ingredients closed at $5.54, just 7.7% below its 52-week high of $6.00 reached on May 5, 2026. The stock is trading above the 50 and 200-day moving averages. Trading above these averages signals bullish sentiment.



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This exceptional outperformance has put Alto Ingredients in the spotlight and strengthened investor confidence in its improving fundamentals. The recent rally reflects optimism surrounding higher-margin product sales, favorable industry conditions, expanding opportunities from Section 45Z tax credits and ongoing operational improvements. With profitability recovering and multiple growth initiatives underway, investors are increasingly viewing Alto Ingredients’ turnaround story more favorably. Let’s examine the key drivers behind ALTO’s rally.

What’s Fueling Alto Ingredients’ Rally?

Alto Ingredients’ rally is being driven by a sharp improvement in profitability and operating performance. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported earnings of 5 cents per share against a loss of 16 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $4.7 million from a negative $4.4 million, while gross profit swung to $9.2 million from a gross loss of $1.8 million. The results underscored the success of ALTO’s strategic realignment and enhanced earnings power.



Another major catalyst has been stronger industry fundamentals and a more favorable product mix. Robust export demand, higher export premiums relative to domestic renewable fuel sales and improving corn oil prices supported margins. Board crush margins increased to 17 cents per gallon from just 2 cents a year ago, while essential ingredients returns improved to 53.4% from 48.2%. Management also remains optimistic about demand growth from export markets and year-round E15 adoption.



Operational improvements and expansion projects are further supporting the company’s long-term outlook. Alto Ingredients is investing in projects to improve reliability, increase utilization and expand capacity. A debottlenecking project at the Pekin dry mill is expected to raise annual production capacity by about 5 million gallons, while additional CO2 infrastructure investments should enhance flexibility and support higher-value opportunities. The company is also evaluating carbon capture and sequestration initiatives that could provide additional earnings opportunities over time.



Investors are also encouraged by Alto Ingredients’ growing opportunities from Section 45Z tax credits and improving financial flexibility. The company recognized $3.9 million in tax-credit earnings during the first quarter and expects roughly $15 million in annual net proceeds from qualifying production volumes. Positive operating cash flow, lower debt and more than $94 million in borrowing capacity have further strengthened confidence in Alto Ingredients’ ability to create long-term shareholder value.

Alto Ingredients Stock’s Valuation

Alto Ingredients is currently trading at a discount relative to the broader industry and several peers. The stock's forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.43 is lower than the industry average of 2.95 and the sector average of 2.31. The company is trading at a discount to Green Plains, Gevo and MGP Ingredients, whose forward price-to-sales ratios are 0.53, 1.80 and 0.70, respectively.

ALTO’s Valuation Compared to Industry

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Here’s Why Alto Ingredients Can Be an Attractive Play

Alto Ingredients’ strong rally is being supported by improving profitability, favorable industry conditions and expanding opportunities from Section 45Z tax credits. The company’s focus on operational optimization, capacity expansion and higher-value product streams is strengthening its earnings profile and enhancing the long-term growth prospects.



Despite its sharp rally over the past year, Alto Ingredients continues to trade at an attractive valuation relative to the industry and several key peers. With improving earnings momentum, solid financial flexibility and multiple growth initiatives underway, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock appears well positioned for investors seeking exposure to the renewable fuels market and long-term growth opportunities.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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