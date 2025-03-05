Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports $8 Million Annual Cost Savings and Strategic Initiatives Following Recent Acquisition

Alto Ingredients announces $8 million annual savings from cost reductions, an acquisition, and potential strategic transactions.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, revealing significant cost-saving measures such as a 16% reduction in workforce, expected to save approximately $8 million annually starting in the second quarter of 2025. The company has also acquired a beverage-grade liquid carbon dioxide processor, which is projected to enhance its asset valuation and provide cost synergies. Despite a drop in net sales from $273.6 million in Q4 2023 to $236.3 million in Q4 2024, and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $42 million in the last quarter, CFO Rob Olander expressed optimism about future performance, citing improved financial positioning following restructuring efforts. The company is exploring strategic options, including asset sales and mergers, to align with its long-term value potential.

Potential Positives

Implemented cost savings expected to yield approximately $8 million annually, enhancing the company's financial stability.

Successfully integrated an accretive acquisition of a beverage-grade liquid CO2 processor, anticipated to provide a compelling payback of less than two years.

Restructuring efforts have improved the company's financial position, allowing for a rightsized organization geared towards sustainable growth.

Continuing to explore strategic options including asset sales, mergers, or other transactions to align long-term value potential.

Potential Negatives

Significant net losses for both the fourth quarter ($42 million) and the full year ($60 million), representing a deterioration in financial performance compared to the previous year.

Over $30 million in asset impairments recognized, indicating potential issues with previous acquisitions and asset valuations.

Consideration of asset sales, a merger, or other strategic transactions suggests potential instability and need for restructuring within the company.

PEKIN, Ill., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)



, a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients said, “During the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, we implemented cost saving initiatives, including cold idling our Magic Valley plant, and lowering total company headcount by 16%. We expect these staffing reductions to save approximately $8 million annually beginning in the second quarter of 2025. While ensuring high customer service, we rightsized the company to our smaller organizational footprint to position for long-term sustainable growth.





“On January 1



st



, we acquired a beverage-grade liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to our Columbia site. Bolstering economics and increasing asset valuation, this immediately accretive transaction has a compelling payback of less than two years as well as opportunities for cost synergies and expanded production. At our Pekin Campus, we continue to diligently pursue opportunities to optimize carbon, which has been historically underutilized and undervalued. Lastly, with the assistance of our financial and legal advisors, we are considering a broad range of options, including asset sales, a merger or other strategic transactions to better align the long-term value potential of the company.”





Chief Financial Officer Rob Olander added, “Our restructuring has improved Alto’s financial position going forward. In doing so, during the fourth quarter of 2024, we recognized over $30 million in asset impairments and prior acquisition-related expenses, which reset our base. Combining our reduced expense run rate with our improved performance at the Pekin wet mill, our synergistic acquisition of premium liquid CO



2



processing and our entry into the European market, we are optimistic about 2025.”







Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to 2023









Net sales were $236.3 million, compared to $273.6 million.



Cost of goods sold was $237.7 million, compared to $276.2 million.



Gross loss was $1.4 million, including $3.5 million in realized losses on derivatives, compared to a gross loss of $2.5 million, including $2.3 million in realized losses on derivatives.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.4 million, compared to $7.8 million.



Expenses related to the Eagle Alcohol acquisition were $5.7 million, compared to $0.7 million.



Asset impairments were $24.8 million comprised of $21.4 million related to Magic Valley and $3.4 million related to Eagle Alcohol, compared to $6.0 million related to Eagle Alcohol.



Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $42.0 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.26 per share.



Adjusted EBITDA was negative $7.7 million, including $3.5 million in realized losses on derivatives, compared to positive $3.5 million, including $2.3 million in realized losses on derivatives.







Cash and cash equivalents were $35.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $30.0 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the company’s borrowing availability was $88.1 million including $23.1 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65.0 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.







Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to 2023









Net sales were $965.3 million, compared to $1,222.9 million.



Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $60.3 million, including $32.5 million in expenses related to asset impairments and the company’s Eagle Alcohol acquisition, or $0.82 per share. This compares to $29.3 million, including $6.5 million in net expenses related to asset impairments, the company’s Eagle Alcohol acquisition and a USDA cash grant, or $0.40 per share.



Adjusted EBITDA was negative $8.5 million, including $2.5 million in realized losses on derivatives and $5.4 million in costs related to the biennial outage in the second quarter, compared to positive $20.8 million, including $1.6 million in realized gains on derivatives.













Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call







Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.





The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at



www.altoingredients.com



. Alternatively, to receive a number and unique PIN by email,



register here



. To dial directly up to twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 5306551.







Use of Non-GAAP Measures







Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.







About Alto Ingredients, Inc.







Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit



www.altoingredients.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ projected outlook and future performance, including the timing and effects of its cost savings initiatives and its acquisition of a liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to its Columbia plant; Alto Ingredients’ capital projects, including its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project and opportunities to optimize carbon; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints; and the cost, ability to fund, timing and effects of, including the financial and other results deriving from, Alto Ingredients’ repair and maintenance programs, plant improvements and other capital projects, including CCS, and other business initiatives and strategies. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections and large-scale capital projects, including CCS; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies, including with respect to the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax and other benefits Alto Ingredients expects to derive from CCS; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024.







Company IR and Media Contact:







Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755







Investorrelations@altoingredients.com









IR Agency Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777







altoinvestor@allianceadvisors.com

























ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended





December 31,









Years Ended





December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023

































Net sales





$





236,347













$





273,625













$





965,258













$





1,222,940













Cost of goods sold









237,738

















276,150

















955,536

















1,207,287













Gross profit (loss)









(1,391





)













(2,525





)













9,722

















15,653













Selling, general and administrative expenses









(7,358





)













(7,823





)













(29,736





)













(29,864





)









Acquisition-related expenses









(5,676





)













(700





)













(7,701





)













(2,800





)









Gain (loss) on sale of assets









—

















(153





)













830

















(293





)









Asset impairments









(24,790





)













(5,970





)













(24,790





)













(6,544





)









Loss from operations









(39,215





)













(17,171





)













(51,675





)













(23,848





)









Interest expense, net









(2,474





)













(2,126





)













(7,644





)













(7,425





)









Income from cash grant









—

















—

















—

















2,812













Other income, net









150

















449

















508

















553













Loss before provision for income taxes









(41,539





)













(18,848





)













(58,811





)













(27,908





)









Provision for income taxes









173

















97

















173

















97













Net loss





$





(41,712





)









$





(18,945





)









$





(58,984





)









$





(28,005





)









Preferred stock dividends





$





(319





)









$





(319





)









$





(1,269





)









$





(1,265





)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders





$





(42,031





)









$





(19,264





)









$





(60,253





)









$





(29,270





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.57





)









$





(0.26





)









$





(0.82





)









$





(0.40





)









Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted









73,835

















72,969

















73,482

















73,339































































































ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



























ASSETS









December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023











Current Assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents





$





35,469









$





30,014









Restricted cash









742













15,466









Accounts receivable, net









58,217













58,729









Inventories









49,914













52,611









Derivative instruments









3,313













2,412









Other current assets









5,463













9,538









Total current assets









153,118













168,770









Property and equipment, net









214,742













248,748











Other Assets:























Right of use operating lease assets, net









20,553













22,597









Intangible assets, net









4,509













8,498









Other assets









8,516













5,628









Total other assets









33,578













36,723











Total Assets







$





401,438









$





454,241























ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)









(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023











Current Liabilities:



















Accounts payable





$





20,369













$





20,752













Accrued liabilities









24,214

















20,205













Current portion – operating leases









4,851

















4,333













Derivative instruments









1,177

















13,849













Other current liabilities









7,193

















6,149













Total current liabilities









57,804

















65,288

















































Long-term debt, net









92,904

















82,097













Operating leases, net of current portion









16,913

















19,029













Other liabilities









8,754

















8,270















Total Liabilities











176,375

















174,684



















































Stockholders’ Equity:



















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;





Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of





December 31, 2024 and 2023





Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of





December 31, 2024 and 2023









1

















1













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;





76,565 and 75,703 shares issued and outstanding as of





December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









77

















76













Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized;





1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









1,044,176

















1,040,912













Accumulated other comprehensive income









4,975

















2,481













Accumulated deficit









(824,166





)













(763,913





)









Total Stockholders’ Equity









225,063

















279,557















Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







$





401,438













$





454,241





















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

















Three Months Ended





December 31,









Years Ended





December 31,













(in thousands) (unaudited)









2024









2023









2024









2023









Net loss





$





(41,712





)









$





(18,945





)









$





(58,984





)









$





(28,005





)









Adjustments:

























Interest expense









2,474

















2,126

















7,644

















7,425













Interest income









(112





)













(265





)













(689





)













(854





)









Unrealized derivative (gains) losses









(5,495





)













8,162

















(13,574





)













9,679













Acquisition-related expense









5,676

















700

















7,701

















2,800













Provision for income taxes









173

















97

















173

















97













Asset impairments









24,790

















5,970

















24,790

















6,544













Depreciation and amortization expense









6,548

















5,698

















24,408

















23,080













Total adjustments









34,054

















22,488

















50,453

















48,771













Adjusted EBITDA





$





(7,658





)









$





3,543













$





(8,531





)









$





20,766





















Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)

















Three Months Ended





December 31,









Years Ended





December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023















Net Sales



















































































Pekin Campus, recorded as gross:





































































Alcohol sales





$





100,216













$





113,588













$





415,710













$





502,217













Essential ingredient sales









42,011

















48,483

















169,308

















217,702













Intersegment sales









316

















307

















1,243

















1,427













Total Pekin Campus sales









142,543

















162,378

















586,261

















721,346





















Marketing and distribution:





































































Alcohol sales, gross





$





37,230













$





46,844













$





216,295













$





262,587













Alcohol sales, net









60

















73

















229

















365













Intersegment sales









2,831

















2,920

















10,833

















11,654













Total marketing and distribution sales









40,121

















49,837

















227,357

















274,606

















































































Western production, recorded as gross:





































































Alcohol sales





$





41,306













$





44,496













$





115,389













$





166,971













Essential ingredient sales









12,769

















16,650

















36,953

















57,264













Intersegment sales









—

















35

















(122





)













134













Total Western production sales









54,075

















61,181

















152,220

















224,369





































Corporate and other









2,755

















3,491

















11,374

















15,834













Intersegment eliminations









(3,147





)













(3,262





)













(11,954





)













(13,215





)









Net sales as reported





$





236,347













$





273,625













$





965,258













$





1,222,940























Cost of goods sold:











































































Pekin Campus (1) (2)





$





139,899













$





163,497













$





563,033













$





710,089













Marketing and distribution









36,348

















46,311

















213,023

















259,234













Western production (1)









59,449

















65,042

















172,209

















230,444













Corporate and other









3,592

















2,802

















12,285

















12,122













Intersegment eliminations









(1,550





)













(1,502





)













(5,014





)













(4,602





)









Cost of goods sold as reported





$





237,738













$





276,150













$





955,536













$





1,207,287























Gross profit (loss):











































































Pekin Campus





$





2,644













$





(1,119





)









$





23,228













$





11,257













Marketing and distribution









3,773

















3,526

















14,334

















15,372













Western production









(5,374





)













(3,861





)













(19,989





)













(6,075





)









Corporate and other









(837





)













689

















(911





)













3,712













Intersegment eliminations









(1,597





)













(1,760





)













(6,940





)













(8,613





)









Gross profit (loss) as reported





$





(1,391





)









$





(2,525





)









$





9,722













$





15,653















(1) – includes depreciation and amortization expense







(



2) - includes unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives



















Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended





December 31,









Years Ended





December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023











Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)































Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold









32.1













31.8













125.7













136.2









Western production renewable fuel gallons sold









22.3













20.4













60.5













67.0









Third party renewable fuel gallons sold









19.0













20.2













108.3













102.6









Total renewable fuel gallons sold









73.4













72.4













294.5













305.8









Specialty alcohol gallons sold









21.7













20.1













91.5













76.7









Total gallons sold









95.1













92.5













386.0













382.5







































Sales Price per Gallon































Pekin Campus





$





1.89









$





2.23









$





1.95









$





2.40









Western production





$





1.86









$





2.18









$





1.91









$





2.49









Marketing and distribution





$





1.96









$





2.32









$





2.00









$





2.56









Total





$





1.88









$





2.24









$





1.95









$





2.47







































Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)































Pekin Campus









55.4













51.6













212.4













209.7









Western production









21.2













20.8













58.7













68.1









Total









76.6













72.4













271.1













277.8







































Corn Cost per Bushel































Pekin Campus





$





4.17









$





5.10









$





4.45









$





6.32









Western production





$





5.79









$





6.44









$





5.73









$





7.45









Total





$





4.63









$





5.46









$





4.72









$





6.58







































Average Market Metrics































PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon





$





1.60









$





1.96









$





1.69









$





2.22









CME Corn cost per bushel





$





4.26









$





4.76









$





4.24









$





5.64









Board corn crush per gallons (1)





$





0.08









$





0.26









$





0.18









$





0.21







































Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)































Pekin Campus:





























Distillers grains









85.3













80.2













336.4













332.7









CO2









52.7













43.4













188.6













182.4









Corn wet feed









41.4













25.0













121.8













95.0









Corn dry feed









22.0













23.3













87.2













90.6









Corn oil and germ









21.0













18.2













75.1













73.8









Syrup and other









10.0













12.7













38.6













41.2









Corn meal









9.3













9.0













35.4













36.8









Yeast









5.4













6.2













23.2













25.9









Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold









247.1













218.0













906.3













878.4





























































Western production:





























Distillers grains









144.3













152.0













394.5













459.7









CO2









14.6













13.8













57.7













55.5









Syrup and other









17.2













47.5













54.8













119.1









Corn oil









3.1













2.8













7.6













8.0









Total Western production essential ingredients sold









179.2













216.1













514.6













642.3





































Total Essential Ingredients Sold









426.3













434.1













1,420.9













1,520.7



































































Essential ingredients return % (2)































Pekin Campus return









49.5%













51.9%













49.7%













45.7%









Western production return









30.3%













36.3%













32.0%













33.4%









Consolidated total return









43.1%













46.8%













45.2%













42.4%





































________________





(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.





(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.



