Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports $8 Million Annual Cost Savings and Strategic Initiatives Following Recent Acquisition

Alto Ingredients announces $8 million annual savings from cost reductions, an acquisition, and potential strategic transactions.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, revealing significant cost-saving measures such as a 16% reduction in workforce, expected to save approximately $8 million annually starting in the second quarter of 2025. The company has also acquired a beverage-grade liquid carbon dioxide processor, which is projected to enhance its asset valuation and provide cost synergies. Despite a drop in net sales from $273.6 million in Q4 2023 to $236.3 million in Q4 2024, and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $42 million in the last quarter, CFO Rob Olander expressed optimism about future performance, citing improved financial positioning following restructuring efforts. The company is exploring strategic options, including asset sales and mergers, to align with its long-term value potential.
Potential Positives
- Implemented cost savings expected to yield approximately $8 million annually, enhancing the company's financial stability.
- Successfully integrated an accretive acquisition of a beverage-grade liquid CO2 processor, anticipated to provide a compelling payback of less than two years.
- Restructuring efforts have improved the company's financial position, allowing for a rightsized organization geared towards sustainable growth.
- Continuing to explore strategic options including asset sales, mergers, or other transactions to align long-term value potential.
Potential Negatives
- Significant net losses for both the fourth quarter ($42 million) and the full year ($60 million), representing a deterioration in financial performance compared to the previous year.
- Over $30 million in asset impairments recognized, indicating potential issues with previous acquisitions and asset valuations.
- Consideration of asset sales, a merger, or other strategic transactions suggests potential instability and need for restructuring within the company.
FAQ
What are the expected annual cost savings for Alto Ingredients?
Alto Ingredients expects to yield approximately $8 million in annual cost savings starting in the second quarter of 2025.
When will the next financial results conference call occur?
The next financial results conference call will be held on March 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
What recent acquisition did Alto Ingredients complete?
Alto Ingredients acquired a beverage-grade liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to its Columbia site on January 1, 2025.
How much was the net loss for Alto Ingredients in 2024?
Alto Ingredients reported a net loss of $60.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
What strategic options is Alto Ingredients considering?
Alto Ingredients is considering asset sales, a merger, or other strategic transactions to enhance its long-term value potential.
$ALTO Insider Trading Activity
$ALTO insiders have traded $ALTO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYON T MCGREGOR (President & CEO) purchased 37,000 shares for an estimated $50,423
- GILBERT E NATHAN has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,100 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT R. OLANDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,350 shares for an estimated $9,959
$ALTO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $ALTO stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,407,120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,485,463
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 870,646 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,358,207
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 684,570 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,067,929
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 392,135 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $631,337
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 364,483 shares (+69.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $568,593
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 275,530 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $429,826
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 274,918 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $428,872
Full Release
- Implemented Cost Savings Expected to Yield Approximately $8 Million Annually -
- Integrated Accretive Acquisition of a Beverage-grade Liquid CO
2
Processor -
- Considering Asset Sales, a Merger or Other Strategic Transactions -
PEKIN, Ill., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)
, a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients said, “During the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, we implemented cost saving initiatives, including cold idling our Magic Valley plant, and lowering total company headcount by 16%. We expect these staffing reductions to save approximately $8 million annually beginning in the second quarter of 2025. While ensuring high customer service, we rightsized the company to our smaller organizational footprint to position for long-term sustainable growth.
“On January 1
st
, we acquired a beverage-grade liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to our Columbia site. Bolstering economics and increasing asset valuation, this immediately accretive transaction has a compelling payback of less than two years as well as opportunities for cost synergies and expanded production. At our Pekin Campus, we continue to diligently pursue opportunities to optimize carbon, which has been historically underutilized and undervalued. Lastly, with the assistance of our financial and legal advisors, we are considering a broad range of options, including asset sales, a merger or other strategic transactions to better align the long-term value potential of the company.”
Chief Financial Officer Rob Olander added, “Our restructuring has improved Alto’s financial position going forward. In doing so, during the fourth quarter of 2024, we recognized over $30 million in asset impairments and prior acquisition-related expenses, which reset our base. Combining our reduced expense run rate with our improved performance at the Pekin wet mill, our synergistic acquisition of premium liquid CO
2
processing and our entry into the European market, we are optimistic about 2025.”
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to 2023
Net sales were $236.3 million, compared to $273.6 million.
Cost of goods sold was $237.7 million, compared to $276.2 million.
Gross loss was $1.4 million, including $3.5 million in realized losses on derivatives, compared to a gross loss of $2.5 million, including $2.3 million in realized losses on derivatives.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.4 million, compared to $7.8 million.
Expenses related to the Eagle Alcohol acquisition were $5.7 million, compared to $0.7 million.
Asset impairments were $24.8 million comprised of $21.4 million related to Magic Valley and $3.4 million related to Eagle Alcohol, compared to $6.0 million related to Eagle Alcohol.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $42.0 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.26 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA was negative $7.7 million, including $3.5 million in realized losses on derivatives, compared to positive $3.5 million, including $2.3 million in realized losses on derivatives.
Cash and cash equivalents were $35.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $30.0 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the company’s borrowing availability was $88.1 million including $23.1 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65.0 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.
Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to 2023
Net sales were $965.3 million, compared to $1,222.9 million.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $60.3 million, including $32.5 million in expenses related to asset impairments and the company’s Eagle Alcohol acquisition, or $0.82 per share. This compares to $29.3 million, including $6.5 million in net expenses related to asset impairments, the company’s Eagle Alcohol acquisition and a USDA cash grant, or $0.40 per share.
Adjusted EBITDA was negative $8.5 million, including $2.5 million in realized losses on derivatives and $5.4 million in costs related to the biennial outage in the second quarter, compared to positive $20.8 million, including $1.6 million in realized gains on derivatives.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at
www.altoingredients.com
. Alternatively, to receive a number and unique PIN by email,
register here
. To dial directly up to twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 5306551.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.
About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit
www.altoingredients.com
.
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
236,347
$
273,625
$
965,258
$
1,222,940
Cost of goods sold
237,738
276,150
955,536
1,207,287
Gross profit (loss)
(1,391
)
(2,525
)
9,722
15,653
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(7,358
)
(7,823
)
(29,736
)
(29,864
)
Acquisition-related expenses
(5,676
)
(700
)
(7,701
)
(2,800
)
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
—
(153
)
830
(293
)
Asset impairments
(24,790
)
(5,970
)
(24,790
)
(6,544
)
Loss from operations
(39,215
)
(17,171
)
(51,675
)
(23,848
)
Interest expense, net
(2,474
)
(2,126
)
(7,644
)
(7,425
)
Income from cash grant
—
—
—
2,812
Other income, net
150
449
508
553
Loss before provision for income taxes
(41,539
)
(18,848
)
(58,811
)
(27,908
)
Provision for income taxes
173
97
173
97
Net loss
$
(41,712
)
$
(18,945
)
$
(58,984
)
$
(28,005
)
Preferred stock dividends
$
(319
)
$
(319
)
$
(1,269
)
$
(1,265
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(42,031
)
$
(19,264
)
$
(60,253
)
$
(29,270
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.57
)
$
(0.26
)
$
(0.82
)
$
(0.40
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
73,835
72,969
73,482
73,339
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
ASSETS
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,469
$
30,014
Restricted cash
742
15,466
Accounts receivable, net
58,217
58,729
Inventories
49,914
52,611
Derivative instruments
3,313
2,412
Other current assets
5,463
9,538
Total current assets
153,118
168,770
Property and equipment, net
214,742
248,748
Other Assets:
Right of use operating lease assets, net
20,553
22,597
Intangible assets, net
4,509
8,498
Other assets
8,516
5,628
Total other assets
33,578
36,723
Total Assets
$
401,438
$
454,241
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
20,369
$
20,752
Accrued liabilities
24,214
20,205
Current portion – operating leases
4,851
4,333
Derivative instruments
1,177
13,849
Other current liabilities
7,193
6,149
Total current liabilities
57,804
65,288
Long-term debt, net
92,904
82,097
Operating leases, net of current portion
16,913
19,029
Other liabilities
8,754
8,270
Total Liabilities
176,375
174,684
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2024 and 2023
Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2024 and 2023
1
1
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;
76,565 and 75,703 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
77
76
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized;
1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,044,176
1,040,912
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,975
2,481
Accumulated deficit
(824,166
)
(763,913
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
225,063
279,557
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
401,438
$
454,241
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) (unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(41,712
)
$
(18,945
)
$
(58,984
)
$
(28,005
)
Adjustments:
Interest expense
2,474
2,126
7,644
7,425
Interest income
(112
)
(265
)
(689
)
(854
)
Unrealized derivative (gains) losses
(5,495
)
8,162
(13,574
)
9,679
Acquisition-related expense
5,676
700
7,701
2,800
Provision for income taxes
173
97
173
97
Asset impairments
24,790
5,970
24,790
6,544
Depreciation and amortization expense
6,548
5,698
24,408
23,080
Total adjustments
34,054
22,488
50,453
48,771
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(7,658
)
$
3,543
$
(8,531
)
$
20,766
Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Sales
Pekin Campus, recorded as gross:
Alcohol sales
$
100,216
$
113,588
$
415,710
$
502,217
Essential ingredient sales
42,011
48,483
169,308
217,702
Intersegment sales
316
307
1,243
1,427
Total Pekin Campus sales
142,543
162,378
586,261
721,346
Marketing and distribution:
Alcohol sales, gross
$
37,230
$
46,844
$
216,295
$
262,587
Alcohol sales, net
60
73
229
365
Intersegment sales
2,831
2,920
10,833
11,654
Total marketing and distribution sales
40,121
49,837
227,357
274,606
Western production, recorded as gross:
Alcohol sales
$
41,306
$
44,496
$
115,389
$
166,971
Essential ingredient sales
12,769
16,650
36,953
57,264
Intersegment sales
—
35
(122
)
134
Total Western production sales
54,075
61,181
152,220
224,369
Corporate and other
2,755
3,491
11,374
15,834
Intersegment eliminations
(3,147
)
(3,262
)
(11,954
)
(13,215
)
Net sales as reported
$
236,347
$
273,625
$
965,258
$
1,222,940
Cost of goods sold:
Pekin Campus (1) (2)
$
139,899
$
163,497
$
563,033
$
710,089
Marketing and distribution
36,348
46,311
213,023
259,234
Western production (1)
59,449
65,042
172,209
230,444
Corporate and other
3,592
2,802
12,285
12,122
Intersegment eliminations
(1,550
)
(1,502
)
(5,014
)
(4,602
)
Cost of goods sold as reported
$
237,738
$
276,150
$
955,536
$
1,207,287
Gross profit (loss):
Pekin Campus
$
2,644
$
(1,119
)
$
23,228
$
11,257
Marketing and distribution
3,773
3,526
14,334
15,372
Western production
(5,374
)
(3,861
)
(19,989
)
(6,075
)
Corporate and other
(837
)
689
(911
)
3,712
Intersegment eliminations
(1,597
)
(1,760
)
(6,940
)
(8,613
)
Gross profit (loss) as reported
$
(1,391
)
$
(2,525
)
$
9,722
$
15,653
(1) – includes depreciation and amortization expense
(
2) - includes unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives
Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)
Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold
32.1
31.8
125.7
136.2
Western production renewable fuel gallons sold
22.3
20.4
60.5
67.0
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold
19.0
20.2
108.3
102.6
Total renewable fuel gallons sold
73.4
72.4
294.5
305.8
Specialty alcohol gallons sold
21.7
20.1
91.5
76.7
Total gallons sold
95.1
92.5
386.0
382.5
Sales Price per Gallon
Pekin Campus
$
1.89
$
2.23
$
1.95
$
2.40
Western production
$
1.86
$
2.18
$
1.91
$
2.49
Marketing and distribution
$
1.96
$
2.32
$
2.00
$
2.56
Total
$
1.88
$
2.24
$
1.95
$
2.47
Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)
Pekin Campus
55.4
51.6
212.4
209.7
Western production
21.2
20.8
58.7
68.1
Total
76.6
72.4
271.1
277.8
Corn Cost per Bushel
Pekin Campus
$
4.17
$
5.10
$
4.45
$
6.32
Western production
$
5.79
$
6.44
$
5.73
$
7.45
Total
$
4.63
$
5.46
$
4.72
$
6.58
Average Market Metrics
PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon
$
1.60
$
1.96
$
1.69
$
2.22
CME Corn cost per bushel
$
4.26
$
4.76
$
4.24
$
5.64
Board corn crush per gallons (1)
$
0.08
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.21
Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)
Pekin Campus:
Distillers grains
85.3
80.2
336.4
332.7
CO2
52.7
43.4
188.6
182.4
Corn wet feed
41.4
25.0
121.8
95.0
Corn dry feed
22.0
23.3
87.2
90.6
Corn oil and germ
21.0
18.2
75.1
73.8
Syrup and other
10.0
12.7
38.6
41.2
Corn meal
9.3
9.0
35.4
36.8
Yeast
5.4
6.2
23.2
25.9
Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold
247.1
218.0
906.3
878.4
Western production:
Distillers grains
144.3
152.0
394.5
459.7
CO2
14.6
13.8
57.7
55.5
Syrup and other
17.2
47.5
54.8
119.1
Corn oil
3.1
2.8
7.6
8.0
Total Western production essential ingredients sold
179.2
216.1
514.6
642.3
Total Essential Ingredients Sold
426.3
434.1
1,420.9
1,520.7
Essential ingredients return % (2)
Pekin Campus return
49.5%
51.9%
49.7%
45.7%
Western production return
30.3%
36.3%
32.0%
33.4%
Consolidated total return
43.1%
46.8%
45.2%
42.4%
________________
(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.
