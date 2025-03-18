Alto Ingredients, Inc. Enters Standstill Agreement with Radoff/Torok Group Ahead of 2026 Annual Meeting

Alto Ingredients, Inc. has entered an agreement with the Radoff/Torok Group regarding stockholder voting for future board nominations.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. has announced a letter agreement with the Radoff/Torok Group, committing them to support the Board of Directors’ nominated candidates for election at the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. During a specified standstill period, the Radoff/Torok Group will vote their shares in favor of Board nominations and against any other nominees. The agreement includes standard standstill provisions and will be filed with the SEC. Alto Ingredients is a producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels, and essential ingredients, serving various markets. The company also issued a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements related to its performance and future plans.

The agreement with the Radoff/Torok Group signifies shareholder support for the company's current Board nominees, which may strengthen leadership stability and strategic direction.

The established standstill provisions create a more predictable environment for the company during a crucial period leading up to the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

This collaboration with influential stakeholders may enhance investor confidence and attract further interest in the company's long-term strategic initiatives.

The Letter Agreement with the Radoff/Torok Group indicates potential instability in corporate governance, as it may suggest a shareholder group that could influence or challenge the company's management decisions.

The standstill provisions, while appearing cooperative, may raise concerns about the company's future independence and decision-making capabilities.

Failure to address the expectations set within the Letter Agreement could lead to conflicts with shareholders and impact the company's reputation and stock performance.

What is the recent agreement between Alto Ingredients and the Radoff/Torok Group?

Alto Ingredients signed a Letter Agreement with the Radoff/Torok Group regarding director nominations and voting commitments.

What does the Standstill Period entail?

The Standstill Period lasts until 30 days before the 2026 Annual Meeting, during which the Radoff/Torok Group agrees to support Board-nominated directors.

How will the Radoff/Torok Group vote on director nominees?

The Radoff/Torok Group will vote in favor of Board-nominated directors and against those not endorsed by the Board during the Standstill Period.

What industries does Alto Ingredients serve?

Alto Ingredients operates in various sectors, including Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels.

Where can I find more information about Alto Ingredients?

For more details, visit Alto Ingredients' official website at www.altoingredients.com.

$ALTO Insider Trading Activity

$ALTO insiders have traded $ALTO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYON T MCGREGOR (President & CEO) purchased 37,000 shares for an estimated $50,423

GILBERT E NATHAN has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R. OLANDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,350 shares for an estimated $9,959

$ALTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $ALTO stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PEKIN, Ill., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)



, a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, today announced that it has entered into a letter agreement (the “Letter Agreement”) with Bradley L. Radoff and Michael Torok (collectively with their affiliates, the “Radoff/Torok Group”), under which the Radoff/Torok Group has agreed that during the period commencing on the date of the Letter Agreement until the date that is the earlier to occur of (i) thirty (30) days prior to the deadline for delivery of notice under the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws for the nomination of director candidates for election to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) at Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s (the “Company”) 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2026 Annual Meeting”) or (ii) one hundred twenty (120) days prior to the first anniversary of the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company, currently scheduled for June 25, 2025 (the “Standstill Period”), at each annual or special meeting of the stockholders of the Company, the Radoff/Torok Group will cause all shares of the Company’s common stock beneficially owned by it in favor of all directors nominated by the Board for election and otherwise in accordance with the recommendations of the Board, and against the election of any director nominee not so recommended by the Board.





Pursuant to the terms of the Letter Agreement, the Radoff/Torok Group has also agreed to customary standstill and other provisions. The full text of the Letter Agreement will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







About Alto Ingredients, Inc.







Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit



www.altoingredients.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ projected outlook and future performance, including the timing and effects of its cost savings initiatives and its acquisition of a liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to its Columbia plant; Alto Ingredients’ capital projects, including its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project and opportunities to optimize carbon; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints; and the cost, ability to fund, timing and effects of, including the financial and other results deriving from, Alto Ingredients’ repair and maintenance programs, plant improvements and other capital projects, including CCS, and other business initiatives and strategies. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections and large-scale capital projects, including CCS; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies, including with respect to the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax and other benefits Alto Ingredients expects to derive from CCS; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2025.







Company IR and Media Contact:







Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755









Investorrelations@altoingredients.com











IR Agency Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777









altoinvestor@allianceadvisors.com







