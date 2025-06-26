Alto Ingredients, Inc. Appoints New Directors with Expertise in Energy Transition and Renewable Energy

Alto Ingredients appointed Gilbert Nathan as Chair and elected Alan R. Tank and Jeremy T. Bezdek as directors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. has announced the appointment of Gilbert Nathan as Chair and Dianne Nury as Vice-Chair of its board, along with the election of new directors Alan R. Tank and Jeremy T. Bezdek during the company's annual meeting held on June 25, 2025. Both new board members bring extensive experience in renewable energy and energy transition, with Tank recognized for his roles in decarbonization initiatives and Bezdek noted for his expertise in capital raising and operational strategy. Gilbert Nathan expressed his eagerness to enhance shareholder value while CEO Bryon McGregor highlighted the importance of the new members' leadership as the company aims to accelerate its growth strategy and commitment to sustainability.

- Jeremy T. Bezdek is a seasoned expert in energy transition -





- Alan R. Tank has played pivotal roles in advancing renewable energy, including decarbonization -





PEKIN, Ill., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO),



leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels, and essential ingredients, named Gilbert Nathan Chair and Dianne Nury Vice-Chair of the board of directors and announced that Alan R. Tank and Jeremy T. Bezdek were elected as directors at the Company’s annual meeting on June 25th.





“I am honored to serve as Chairman and look forward to working with the Board and management as we progress on our strategic initiatives to increase shareholder value,” said Gilbert Nathan, Chair of Alto Ingredients. “We welcome our new board members and are excited to add their wealth of experience and expertise.”





“We are thrilled to welcome distinguished industry leaders to our board of directors,” said Bryon McGregor, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “As an entrepreneur, investor, and strategic advisor, Alan has played pivotal roles in advancing renewable energy, including decarbonization. Jeremy’s expertise in capital raising, complex transactions, and operational excellence will be invaluable as Alto Ingredients continues to expand our market presence. Together with the board, their vision and experience will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth strategy and advance our commitment to sustainability and innovation.”







Jeremy T. Bezdek



is an accomplished senior executive with three decades of experience in leadership, business development, M&A, strategy execution, project development, investment origination, finance and commercial roles across the energy, renewables, and advanced manufacturing sectors. He has large company and startup experience and served on ten boards of directors, both public and private, since 2010. As president and founder of Ad Astra Advisors, Mr. Bezdek provides strategic advisory services, guiding companies through strategy, complex transactions, growth, fundraising, and organizational priorities. Mr. Bezdek spent 26 years with Koch Industries in a variety of finance and commercial leadership roles, including managing director of Koch Strategic Platforms, an investment arm of Koch Investment Group. In that role, he led investments in the energy transition vertical for Koch Strategic Platforms. He spent most of his career at a Koch subsidiary Flint Hills Resources where he directed multi-billion-dollar investments and transformative growth initiatives. Under his leadership, the team was very active in acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures, as well as making multiple investments in early-stage development companies related to refining, biofuels and chemicals industries.





Mr. Bezdek has a B.S. in Business Administration, concentration in finance, from the University of Kansas.







Alan R. Tank



brings more than three decades of executive leadership and board experience across the agriculture, food, and renewable energy sectors. Since 2024, Mr. Tank has served as an advisor to Mercator Partners, an asset management platform that invests in decarbonization opportunities. Since 2022, he has served as an advisor to Eion Corp, a carbon capture and removal company. Since 2017, he has served as an executive advisor to Blue Sea Capital, a private equity firm focusing on the industrial growth, aerospace and healthcare sectors. Since 2015, he has co-owned and managed Tank Brothers Farm/Tank Customs, his family farm in eastern Iowa, as its managing member. Until 2016, Mr. Tank served as chief executive officer and managing partner of Revolution Energy Solutions, a company he co-founded in 2006 that developed, owned and operated renewable energy/waste-to-energy projects on agricultural platforms in the US. In 2001, Mr. Tank also founded AgCert International, a world leader in the production and sale of agriculturally derived greenhouse gas emission reductions used to satisfy the Kyoto Protocol and European Union Emission Trading Scheme requirements and served as its chief executive officer until 2005. He serves on the board to WestMET Group and Victory Hemp Foods.





Mr. Tank holds a B.S. in Animal Science, from Iowa State University.







About Alto Ingredients, Inc.







Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit



www.altoingredients.com



.







Media and Company IR Contact:







Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755







Investorrelations@altoingredients.com









IR Agency Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777







Investorrelations@altoingredients.com





