Alto Ingredients, Inc. Acquires Beverage-Grade Liquid CO2 Processor, Reports Improved Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025

Alto Ingredients reports improved gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA due to CO2 processor acquisition and corporate reorganization efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Alto Ingredients, Inc. reported improved financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with year-over-year increases in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA due to operational optimizations following the acquisition of Alto Carbonic, a adjacent liquid CO2 processing facility. This acquisition has reduced costs and enhanced productivity, while the company's restructuring efforts are projected to save approximately $8 million annually starting in Q2 2025. Despite a decrease in net sales from $240.6 million to $226.5 million, the company experienced a smaller gross loss of $1.8 million compared to a loss of $2.4 million the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA also improved, moving from a negative $7.1 million to negative $4.4 million. The company is adapting its production strategies to meet rising demand for renewable fuels in European markets, capitalizing on favorable market conditions. Alto Ingredients is also exploring new revenue opportunities while closely monitoring legislative developments that may benefit its operations.

Potential Positives

Improved year-over-year gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA indicate progress in operational efficiency and profitability.

The acquisition of Alto Carbonic is expected to lower combined costs and enhance productivity through better operational coordination.

The company's ongoing right-sizing initiative is projected to save approximately $8 million annually starting in Q2 2025.

Potential Negatives

Net sales decreased from $240.6 million in Q1 2024 to $226.5 million in Q1 2025, indicating a decline in revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA remained negative at $(4.4) million, although it improved from the previous year's $(7.1) million; this suggests ongoing financial challenges.

The company's cash and cash equivalents decreased from $35.5 million at the end of 2024 to $26.8 million at the end of Q1 2025, indicating a decline in liquidity.

FAQ

What are Alto Ingredients' recent financial results?

For Q1 2025, net sales were $226.5 million, with a gross loss of $1.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $4.4 million.

How did the acquisition of Alto Carbonic impact the company?

The acquisition improved cost coordination, operational efficiency, and productivity, contributing to year-over-year gross margin improvements.

What is the expected annual savings from the corporate reorganization?

The reorganization is projected to save approximately $8 million annually, beginning in Q2 2025.

How did ISCC renewable fuel sales perform in Q1 2025?

ISCC renewable fuel sales increased as a percentage of total renewable fuel volume, partially offsetting industry challenges.

When is the next Alto Ingredients conference call?

The next conference call is scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALTO Insider Trading Activity

$ALTO insiders have traded $ALTO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYON T MCGREGOR (President & CEO) purchased 37,000 shares for an estimated $50,423

GILBERT E NATHAN has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R. OLANDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,350 shares for an estimated $9,959

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $ALTO stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







- Beverage-grade Liquid CO2 Processor Acquisition and Corporate Reorganization









Deliver Improved Year-over-Year Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA -









PEKIN, Ill., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO)



, a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients said, “During the first quarter of 2025, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA improved year-over-year, reflecting our operational uptime and carbon optimization initiative driven by our recent acquisition. Owning Alto Carbonic, the carbon dioxide processing plant adjacent to our Columbia facility, lowered combined costs, improved operations coordination and increased productivity across the facilities. The rightsizing of our company to align with our current footprint is on track to save approximately $8 million annually beginning in the second quarter of 2025, and the reorganization is yielding additional efficiencies.





“Shifting production to ISCC renewable fuel for delivery into European markets, which is experiencing solid demand at a premium to fuel-grade ethanol, demonstrates Pekin’s flexibility to capitalize on trends. As a result, we grew ISCC sales as a percentage of our total renewable fuel volume sold at our Pekin Campus during the first quarter and partially offset the domestic industry softening of premiums on high quality alcohol and essential ingredients. We are monitoring a few positive movements, such as the growing state, and potentially national, year round adoption of E15 as well as opportunities under the Illinois Clean Transportation Standard Act (SB41). Our team is proactively evaluating alternatives for new revenue streams to leverage our flexible and unique facilities, and to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value.”







Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to 2024









Net sales were $226.5 million, compared to $240.6 million.



Net sales were $226.5 million, compared to $240.6 million.



Cost of goods sold was $228.3 million, compared to $243.0 million.



Cost of goods sold was $228.3 million, compared to $243.0 million.



Gross loss was $1.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $2.4 million. Net realized gains on derivatives were negligible for both quarters.



Gross loss was $1.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $2.4 million. Net realized gains on derivatives were negligible for both quarters.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, compared to $7.9 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, compared to $7.9 million.



Interest expense was $2.7 million, compared to $1.6 million.



Interest expense was $2.7 million, compared to $1.6 million.



Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $12.0 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.17 per share.



Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $12.0 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.17 per share.



Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.4 million, including $1.6 million in unrealized gains on derivatives, compared to negative $7.1 million, including $3.2 million in unrealized gains on derivatives.











Cash and cash equivalents were $26.8 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $35.5 million at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the company’s borrowing availability was $76.7 million including $11.7 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65.0 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.







First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call







Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.





The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at



www.altoingredients.com



. Alternatively, to receive a number and unique PIN by email,



register here



. To dial directly up to twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 8723820.







Use of Non-GAAP Measures







Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.







About Alto Ingredients, Inc.







Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit



www.altoingredients.com



.









Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ projected outlook and future performance, including the timing and effects of its business rationalization, right-sizing and other cost savings initiatives; expectations around the growing state, and potentially national, adoption of E15 and opportunities under new legislation, including the Illinois Clean Transportation Standard Act; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; Alto Ingredients’ ability to timely and fully realize the results of its cost saving initiatives; regulatory developments and Alto Ingredients’ ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities under existing and new legislation. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2025.







Company IR and Media Contact:







Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755







Investorrelations@altoingredients.com









IR Agency Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777







altoinvestor@allianceadvisors.com

























ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended





March 31,

















2025

















2024













Net sales





$





226,540













$





240,629













Cost of goods sold









228,347

















243,029













Gross loss









(1,807





)













(2,400





)









Selling, general and administrative expenses









(7,190





)













(7,932





)









Loss from operations









(8,997





)













(10,332





)









Interest expense, net









(2,729





)













(1,634





)









Other income, net









47

















241













Loss before provision for income taxes









(11,679





)













(11,725





)









Provision for income taxes









—

















—













Net loss





$





(11,679





)









$





(11,725





)









Preferred stock dividends





$





(312





)









$





(315





)









Net loss attributable to common stockholders





$





(11,991





)









$





(12,040





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.16





)









$





(0.17





)









Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted









73,836

















72,766







































































ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



























ASSETS

















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024















Current Assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





26,778













$





35,469













Restricted cash









393

















742













Accounts receivable, net









65,461

















58,217













Inventories









50,609

















49,914













Derivative instruments









4,071

















3,313













Other current assets









6,149

















5,463













Total current assets









153,461

















153,118













Property and equipment, net









212,624

















214,742















Other Assets:



























Right of use operating lease assets, net









19,416

















20,553













Intangible assets, net









8,142

















4,509













Other assets









8,566

















8,516













Total other assets









36,124

















33,578















Total Assets







$





402,209













$





401,438







































































ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)









(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024















Current Liabilities:























Accounts payable





$





17,029













$





20,369













Accrued liabilities









23,819

















24,214













Current portion – operating leases









4,968

















4,851













Derivative instruments









301

















1,177













Other current liabilities













6,999

















7,193













Total current liabilities









53,116

















57,804

































Long-term debt









110,664

















92,904













Operating leases, net of current portion









15,641

















16,913













Other liabilities









8,868

















8,754















Total Liabilities











188,289

















176,375























Stockholders’ Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









1

















1













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 76,497 and 76,565 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









77

















77













Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









—

















—













Additional paid-in capital









1,045,024

















1,044,176













Accumulated other comprehensive income









4,975

















4,975













Accumulated deficit









(836,157





)













(824,166





)









Total Stockholders’ Equity









213,920

















225,063















Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







$





402,209

















$





401,438

































































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss









Three Months Ended





March 31,













(in thousands) (unaudited)













2025

















2024













Net loss





$





(11,679





)









$





(11,725





)









Adjustments:

















Interest expense









2,729

















1,634













Interest income









(84





)













(175





)









Unrealized derivatives gains









(1,634





)













(3,190





)









Acquisition-related expense









—

















675













Depreciation and amortization expense









6,266

















5,728













Total adjustments









7,277

















4,672













Adjusted EBITDA





$





(4,402







)











$





(7,053





)

































Segment Financials











(in thousands) (unaudited)











Three Months Ended





March 31,

















2025

















2024



















Net sales











































Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross:





































Alcohol sales





$





107,234













$





108,350













Essential ingredient sales









44,618

















46,709













Intersegment sales









297

















321













Total Pekin Campus sales









152,149

















155,380













Marketing and distribution:





































Alcohol sales, gross





$





48,997













$





54,431













Alcohol sales, net









61

















34













Intersegment sales









2,506

















2,752













Total marketing and distribution sales









51,564

















57,217





























Western production, recorded as gross:

















Alcohol sales





$





16,194













$





20,231













Essential ingredient sales









7,808

















7,826













Intersegment sales









264

















—













Total Western production sales









24,266

















28,057





























Corporate and other









1,628

















3,048













Intersegment eliminations









(3,067





)













(3,073





)









Net sales as reported





$





226,540













$





240,629



























Cost of goods sold:



























Pekin Campus production





$





155,222













$





151,112













Marketing and distribution









47,650

















53,685













Western production









25,524

















36,517













Corporate and other









1,681

















2,794













Intersegment eliminations









(1,730





)













(1,079





)









Cost of goods sold as reported





$





228,347













$





243,029







































Gross profit (loss):



























Pekin Campus production





$





(3,073





)









$





4,268













Marketing and distribution









3,914

















3,532













Western production









(1,258





)













(8,460





)









Corporate and other









(53





)













254













Intersegment eliminations









(1,337





)













(1,994





)









Gross loss as reported





$





(1,807





)









$





(2,400





)

























































Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)















(in thousands) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended





March 31,

























2025

















2024















Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)























Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold









32.6

















31.8













Western production renewable fuel gallons sold









8.3

















11.2













Third party renewable fuel gallons sold









24.4

















29.7













Total renewable fuel gallons sold









65.3

















72.7













Specialty alcohol gallons sold









24.3

















26.3













Total gallons sold









89.6

















99.0



































Sales Price per Gallon























Pekin Campus





$





1.90













$





1.90













Western production





$





1.95













$





1.80













Marketing and distribution





$





2.01













$





1.83













Average sales price per gallon





$





1.93













$





1.86



































Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)























Pekin Campus









54.3

















53.6













Western production









8.3

















9.7













Total









62.6

















63.3



































Corn Cost per Bushel























Pekin Campus





$





4.65













$





4.73













Western production





$





5.95













$





5.89













Total





$





4.81













$





4.92















































Average Market Metrics



















PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon





$





1.71













$





1.56













CME Corn cost per bushel





$





4.72













$





4.35













Board corn crush per gallons (1)





$





0.02













$





0.01































Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)



















Pekin Campus:

















Distillers grains









90.7

















87.7













CO2









45.3

















39.1













Corn wet feed









34.5

















25.6













Corn dry feed









23.8

















18.9













Corn oil and germ









19.6

















17.8













Corn meal









9.4

















8.3













Syrup and other









8.2

















9.5













Yeast









6.4

















5.7













Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold









237.9

















212.6





























Western production:

















Distillers grains









58.1

















71.8













CO2









12.6

















13.3













Syrup and other









0.8

















14.2













Corn oil









1.4

















1.5













Total Western production essential ingredients sold









72.9

















100.8





























Total Essential Ingredients Sold









310.8

















313.4















































Essential ingredients return % (2)



















Pekin Campus return









48.0





%













52.1





%









Western production return









49.0





%













39.3





%









Consolidated total return









48.2





%













49.8





%

























________________





(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.





(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.