Alto Ingredients enters CO2 TSA with Vault 44.01

Alto Ingredients (ALTO) announced it entered into a CO2 Transportation and Sequestration Agreement, or TSA, with Vault 44.01 to provide transportation, injection and sequestration into the Mt. Simon sandstone formation in Illinois of CO2 produced at Alto Ingredients’ Pekin campus.

