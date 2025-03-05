ALTO INGREDIENTS Earnings Results: $ALTO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALTO INGREDIENTS ($ALTO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, missing estimates of -$0.12 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $236,350,000, beating estimates of $227,066,280 by $9,283,720.

ALTO INGREDIENTS Insider Trading Activity

ALTO INGREDIENTS insiders have traded $ALTO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYON T MCGREGOR (President & CEO) purchased 37,000 shares for an estimated $50,423

GILBERT E NATHAN has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R. OLANDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,350 shares for an estimated $9,959

ALTO INGREDIENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of ALTO INGREDIENTS stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

