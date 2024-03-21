Alto Ingredients Appoints Todd Benton As Chief Operating Officer

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Specialty alcohols producer Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) announced Thursday that Michael Kandris advised the company that he will resign from his position as Interim Chief Operating Officer effective April 1, 2024.

Kandris will continue to serve as a special advisor during a transition period ending with his retirement on June 20, 2024 and will remain on the board of directors. The company has appointed Todd Benton to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1, 2024.

Benton joined Alto Ingredients in 2018 as site manager of the Pekin complex and has been Vice President of Operations since 2021. He has 30 years of operations and leadership experience in corn wet milling, high quality alcohol and dry grind fuel ethanol production.

Benton began his career at the Pekin wet mill for Pekin Energy Company (Joint Venture between CPC and Texaco) in 1994. Prior to joining Alto Ingredients, Benton spent five years with Flint Hills Resources (Koch Industries) as Plant Manager and as the Senior Process Engineering leader for the Biofuels & Ingredients business.

Prior to the time at Koch, Benton served in various leadership roles for Williams Companies and Aventine Renewable Energy with the last five years as Director of Operations.

