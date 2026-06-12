Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alto Ingredients is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alto Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's full-year earnings has moved 184.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ALTO has moved about 96.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -8%. This means that Alto Ingredients is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Central Garden (CENT). The stock has returned 31.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Central Garden's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alto Ingredients belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.8% so far this year, meaning that ALTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Central Garden is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Alto Ingredients and Central Garden. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.