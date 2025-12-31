Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Alto Ingredients is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 264 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alto Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's full-year earnings has moved 73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ALTO has moved about 86.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 2.9%. This means that Alto Ingredients is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fox (FOXA). The stock is up 51.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fox's current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alto Ingredients is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.8% this year, meaning that ALTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Fox belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #182. The industry has moved +17.1% year to date.

Alto Ingredients and Fox could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.