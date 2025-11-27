Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alto Ingredients (ALTO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alto Ingredients is one of 265 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alto Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's full-year earnings has moved 73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ALTO has gained about 57.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 0.5%. This means that Alto Ingredients is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is fuboTV Inc. (FUBO). The stock has returned 138.9% year-to-date.

For fuboTV Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Alto Ingredients belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.6% so far this year, so ALTO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, fuboTV Inc. falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Alto Ingredients and fuboTV Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.