Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.66% from the latest reported closing price of 3.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Ingredients. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 11.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTO is 0.02%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.64% to 32,404K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,655K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,870K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,623K shares, representing an increase of 13.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 115.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,838K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 49.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,583K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 91.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 1,782.95% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,579K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 89.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 1,796.41% over the last quarter.

Alto Ingredients Background Information

Alto Ingredients, Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies.

