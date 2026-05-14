Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Alto Ingredients (NasdaqCM:ALTO) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $6.88 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.00% from the latest reported closing price of $4.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alto Ingredients. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTO is 0.03%, an increase of 27.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.40% to 28,807K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,180K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,790K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing an increase of 40.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 160.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,674K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 86.09% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,291K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares , representing an increase of 39.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTO by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,154K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.