Is Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Alto Ingredients (ALTO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alto Ingredients is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 265 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alto Ingredients is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTO's full-year earnings has moved 73% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALTO has gained about 3.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.7%. This means that Alto Ingredients is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is fuboTV Inc. (FUBO). The stock is up 212.7% year-to-date.

In fuboTV Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alto Ingredients is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.3% this year, meaning that ALTO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +26.8% year to date.

Alto Ingredients and fuboTV Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

