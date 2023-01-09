ALTL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the ALTL ETF (Symbol: ALTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.20, changing hands as high as $41.22 per share. ALTL shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALTL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.16 per share, with $46.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.