Altius Renewable Royalties Shareholders Approve Key Transaction

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) has released an update.

Altius Renewable Royalties shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a special resolution for a transaction with Royal Aggregator LP, marking a significant step towards the company’s planned delisting from the TSX. With 94.26% of votes cast in favor, the transaction is set to close by the end of November 2024, pending final court approval. This move reflects strong shareholder support and sets the stage for future strategic developments.

