Altius Renewable Royalties to be Acquired for CAD$162M

November 05, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) has released an update.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. is set to be acquired by Royal Aggregator LP in a transaction valued at approximately CAD$162 million, with non-Altius Minerals shareholders receiving CAD$12.00 per share. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of November 2024, after which ARR will delist from the TSX.

