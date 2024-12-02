Altius Renewable Royalties’ Arrangement with Northampton

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) has released an update.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has received court approval for a plan of arrangement with Northampton, resulting in the acquisition of all outstanding common shares by Royal Aggregator LP for C$12.00 per share. This transaction will lead to ARR being delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and ceasing to be publicly traded. ARR, a key player in renewable energy royalties, supports the global energy transition with its substantial project pipeline.

