Altius Minerals Reports Q3 Revenue and Strategic Moves

November 07, 2024 — 05:54 pm EST

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) has released an update.

Altius Minerals reported a decrease in Q3 2024 royalty revenue to $16.6M from the previous year, impacted by lower potash prices and seasonal mine maintenance. Despite this, the company is optimistic about growth in its renewable energy royalties and base metal projects, with several projects showing promising developments. Additionally, Altius is involved in strategic transactions to strengthen its portfolio, including a significant arrangement with Northampton Capital Partners.

