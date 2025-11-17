Altius Minerals (ATUSF) Price Target Increased by 10.94% to 30.20

The average one-year price target for Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) has been revised to $30.20 / share. This is an increase of 10.94% from the prior estimate of $27.22 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.26 to a high of $38.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.44% from the latest reported closing price of $15.94 / share.

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altius Minerals. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATUSF is 0.26%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 3,234K shares.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 802K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing a decrease of 36.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUSF by 9.75% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 379K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSDPX - Materials Portfolio holds 257K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATUSF by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 252K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 29.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATUSF by 51.18% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 208K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares , representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATUSF by 15.38% over the last quarter.

