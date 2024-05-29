News & Insights

Stocks
ALMFF

Altium’s Major Shareholder Reduces Stake

May 29, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

Altium Limited has experienced a change in the shareholding structure, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries reporting a decrease in their voting power from 7.41% to 5.85%. The adjustment in shareholding was documented on the 27th of May 2024, reflecting a significant shift in the interests of this substantial holder. This change could indicate strategic movements within the company’s investor profile.

For further insights into AU:ALU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALMFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.