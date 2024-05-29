Altium’s Major Shareholder Reduces Stake

Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

Altium Limited has experienced a change in the shareholding structure, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries reporting a decrease in their voting power from 7.41% to 5.85%. The adjustment in shareholding was documented on the 27th of May 2024, reflecting a significant shift in the interests of this substantial holder. This change could indicate strategic movements within the company’s investor profile.

