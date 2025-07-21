Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Scheduled to Report Q2 2025 Earnings on July 24, 2025

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will report Q2 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Quiver AI Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will announce its second quarter earnings for 2025 on July 24, 2025. A press release and presentation will be available on their Investor Relations webpage, and a conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants are encouraged to access the website early for registration and software installation. A replay of the call will be accessible about two hours after it concludes, remaining available for 30 days. Altisource offers integrated services and solutions for the real estate and mortgage sectors.

Potential Positives

Altisource is proactively communicating its second quarter 2025 earnings report, demonstrating transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call and availability of a replay show Altisource's commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about its financial performance.

Providing a live audio webcast signifies a modern approach to investor relations, making information accessible to a broader audience.

Potential Negatives

Altisource's upcoming earnings report may indicate potential financial instability if results do not meet market expectations, particularly given the recent challenges in the real estate and mortgage industries.

The necessity for listeners to download and install audio software prior to the conference call could discourage participation, leading to reduced investor engagement and transparency.

FAQ

When will Altisource report its second quarter earnings for 2025?

Altisource will report its second quarter earnings on July 24, 2025.

How can I access the earnings press release for Altisource?

The earnings press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of Altisource's website.

What time is the Altisource conference call scheduled?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. EDT on July 24, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the Altisource conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after it concludes and for 30 days.

Who can I contact for more information about Altisource?

For more information, contact Michelle D. Esterman at (770) 612-7007 or via email at Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ASPS Insider Trading Activity

$ASPS insiders have traded $ASPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B SHEPRO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039

MICHELLE D. ESTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039

GREGORY J. RITTS (Chief Legal/Compliance Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,600

PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP DEER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $2,916.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ASPS stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LUXEMBOURG, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) will report earnings for the second quarter 2025. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.





Altisource will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day to discuss its second quarter 2025 results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.







About Altisource:







Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at





www.Altisource.com





.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:







Michelle D. Esterman





Chief Financial Officer





T: (770) 612-7007





E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com



























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.