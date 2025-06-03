Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Announces Impact of Share Consolidation on Publicly Traded Warrants

Altisource announces the impact of its 1-for-8 share consolidation on publicly traded warrants and related terms.

Quiver AI Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. announced the effects of a 1-for-8 reverse stock split on its publicly traded warrants following the consolidation that took effect on May 28, 2025. The company disclosed that the Warrant Exercise Rate decreased from 1.625 to 0.20313, meaning that warrant holders will only receive a fraction of a share of common stock per warrant exercised. Additionally, the Implied Per Share Exercise Price increased significantly from $1.20 to $9.5998. The warrants, categorized as Cash Exercise and Net Settle Stakeholder Warrants, are set to be exercisable starting July 2, 2025, under specific conditions. Notably, fractional shares will not be issued upon exercise, with totals rounded down to the nearest whole share. For more information, visit Altisource's website or contact their CFO.

Potential Positives

Altisource successfully completed a reverse stock split, which can enhance share price and potentially improve market perception.

The announcement details the restructuring of warrants, providing clarity to investors on how the recent share consolidation affects warrant holders.

The adjusted Implied Per Share Exercise Price reflects an increase, which may imply greater future valuations for the company's stock.

Altisource continues to showcase its presence in the financial market by having its warrants publicly traded on Nasdaq, indicating ongoing investor interest and engagement.

Potential Negatives

The recent reverse stock split may indicate financial instability, potentially leading to shareholders' concerns about the company's long-term viability.

The substantial increase in the implied exercise price of Warrants from $1.20 to $9.5998 could deter existing and potential investors, making it more expensive to convert Warrants into shares.

The requirement to exercise at least five Warrants to receive one share of Common Stock may further frustrate investors and limit the attractiveness of the Warrants, potentially leading to decreased market interest.

FAQ

What is the recent Share Consolidation ratio announced by Altisource?

The recent Share Consolidation ratio announced by Altisource is 1-for-8.

When did the Share Consolidation become effective?

The Share Consolidation became effective at 12:01 a.m. CET on May 28, 2025.

What are the ticker symbols for Altisource's warrants?

The Cash Exercise Stakeholder Warrants trade under "ASPSZ" and the Net Settle Stakeholder Warrants under "ASPSW".

What changes occurred to the Warrant Exercise Rate after the consolidation?

The Warrant Exercise Rate decreased from 1.625 to 0.20313 due to the consolidation.

When can warrant holders exercise their warrants?

Warrant holders can exercise their warrants beginning July 2, 2025, or when specific conditions are met.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ASPS Insider Trading Activity

$ASPS insiders have traded $ASPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B SHEPRO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039

MICHELLE D. ESTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039

GREGORY J. RITTS (Chief Legal/Compliance Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,600

PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP DEER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $2,916.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ASPS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LUXEMBOURG, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced that the effects of the recent consolidation of its shares of common stock (also known as a reverse stock split) at a ratio of 1-for-8 (the “Share Consolidation”) on its publicly traded warrants. As previously disclosed, the Share Consolidation became effective as of 12:01 a.m. CET on May 28, 2025, and Altisource’s common stock, $0.01 par value per share (“Common Stock”) began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “Nasdaq”) on a Share Consolidation-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on May 28, 2025.





Altisource previously announced the distribution of (i) warrants to purchase shares of Altisource’s common stock (“Common Stock”) requiring settlement through the cash payment to the Company of the exercise price (the “Cash Exercise Stakeholder Warrants”) and (ii) warrants to purchase Common Stock requiring settlement through the forfeiture of shares of Common Stock to the Company equal to the exercise price of such Warrants (the “Net Settle Stakeholder Warrants”, and together with the Cash Exercise Stakeholder Warrants, the “Warrants” and each a “Warrant”). The Cash Exercise Stakeholder Warrants trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “ASPSZ”, and the Net Settle Stakeholder Warrants trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “ASPSW”. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a Warrant Agent Agreement, dated as of March 31, 2025 between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, as Warrant Agent (the “Warrant Agreement”).





As a result of the Share Consolidation, (i) the Warrant Exercise Rate (as defined in the Warrant Agreement) has decreased from 1.625 to 0.20313 (approximately one-eighth the prior Warrant Exercise Rate) and (ii) the Implied Per Share Exercise Price (as defined in the Warrant Agreement) has increased from $1.20 to $9.5998 (approximately eight times $1.20). Effectively, this means instead of receiving 1.625 shares of Common Stock upon exercise of a Warrant and payment of the $1.95 exercise price, holders of warrants will now only receive 0.20313 of a share of Common Stock. In addition, the Implied Per Share Exercise Price (i.e., what a holder of Warrants is effectively paying per share of common stock upon exercise of a Warrant) has increased from $1.20 to $9.5998.





As previously disclosed, the Warrants may be exercised beginning on the later of (i) July 2, 2025 and (ii) the first date on which the VWAP (as defined in the Warrant Agreement) of the Common Stock equals or exceeds the Implied Per Share Exercise Price of the Warrants, which is now $9.5998, for a period of fifteen consecutive Trading Days (as such term is defined in the Warrant Agreement). Upon exercise of Warrants, the Company will not issue fractional shares of Common Stock or pay cash in lieu thereof. If a Warrant holder would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares of Common Stock upon exercise of Warrants, the Company will first aggregate the total number of shares Common Stock a Warrant holder would receive upon exercise of the Cash Exercise Stakeholder Warrants or the Net Settle Stakeholder Warrants, as applicable, and then round down the total number of shares of Common Stock to be issued to the Warrant holder to the nearest whole number. In light of the decrease in the Warrant Exercise Rate to 0.20313, a Warrant holder would have to exercise at least five Warrants to receive one share of common stock.





The forgoing summary of certain of the terms of the Warrants is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Warrant Agreement, which was filed as Exhibit 4.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 2, 2025.







About Altisource







Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at



www.Altisource.com



.





References to information included on, or accessible through, our website do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through our website, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.















FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:



















Michelle D. Esterman









Chief Financial Officer









T: (770) 612-7007









E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.