Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split Effective May 28, 2025

Altisource will execute a 1-for-8 reverse stock split effective May 28, 2025, to meet Nasdaq listing requirements.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has announced a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-8, which will take effect on May 28, 2025. This consolidation is aimed at helping the company meet the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. Following the split, the number of outstanding shares will decrease from approximately 88.9 million to about 11.1 million. Shareholders will receive cash payments for any fractional shares, and adjustments will be made to outstanding warrants and options accordingly. The consolidation received approval from the Altisource board and shareholders, and the company is working with Equiniti Trust Company, LLC as the exchange agent for the process. Shareholders holding their shares in brokerage accounts don’t need to take action but can consult their brokers for any procedural inquiries.

Potential Positives

Altisource is implementing a share consolidation (reverse stock split) at a 1-for-8 ratio, which is a strategic move to help regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing.

The consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding shares significantly, from approximately 88.9 million to around 11.1 million, potentially enhancing the stock's appeal to investors by increasing its per-share price.

The share consolidation has received the necessary approval from both the board of directors and shareholders, showing strong support for the company's strategic direction.

Shareholders will not need to take action for the consolidation if their shares are in book-entry form or brokerage accounts, indicating a streamlined process for existing investors.

Potential Negatives

The necessity of a reverse stock split indicates that the company's stock price has fallen below the minimum $1.00 requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, which may signal financial distress or poor market performance.

The reduction of outstanding shares from approximately 88.9 million to 11.1 million could lead to increased volatility in the stock price post-consolidation, as the liquidity of the shares may be affected.

Forward-looking statements in the press release indicate uncertainty regarding compliance with regulations and future performance, which may concern investors and stakeholders about the company's future prospects.

FAQ

What is the share consolidation ratio for Altisource?

Altisource will implement a share consolidation at a ratio of 1-for-8.

When will the share consolidation take effect?

The share consolidation will take effect at 12:01 a.m. CET on May 28, 2025.

How will the share consolidation impact Altisource's stock?

The consolidation aims to help Altisource comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

What happens to fractional shares after the consolidation?

No fractional shares will be issued; instead, shareholders will receive cash payments for fractions.

Who can shareholders contact for more information about the consolidation?

Shareholders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker, or custodian for procedural questions.

$ASPS Insider Trading Activity

$ASPS insiders have traded $ASPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B SHEPRO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039

MICHELLE D. ESTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039

GREGORY J. RITTS (Chief Legal/Compliance Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,600

PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP DEER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $2,916.

$ASPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ASPS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUXEMBOURG, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced that it will effect a consolidation of its shares (also known as a reverse stock split) at a ratio of 1-for-8, effective as of 12:01 a.m. CET on May 28, 2025 (the “Share Consolidation”).





Altisource’s common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on a Share Consolidation-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on May 28, 2025. Following the Share Consolidation, Altisource’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ASPS” with the new CUSIP number, L0175J 138. The Share Consolidation is intended to allow Altisource to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.





The Share Consolidation will not change the authorized number of shares of Altisource’s common stock. No fractional shares will be issued or exchanged in connection with the Share Consolidation, and shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share in connection with the Share Consolidation will instead receive a cash payment in lieu thereof equal to such fraction multiplied by the closing sales price of Altisource’s common stock as reported on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 27, 2025. In addition, the Share Consolidation will apply to Altisource’s common stock issuable (or deemed issuable, as applicable) upon the exercise or conversion, as applicable, of certain of Altisource’s outstanding warrants and stock options, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices thereof, in each case in accordance with the respective terms of such warrants and stock options (and the applicable equity incentive plan).





The Share Consolidation will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of Altisource’s common stock from approximately 88,951,925 to approximately 11,118,990.





Altisource’s board of directors approved the Share Consolidation on March 16, 2025. At Altisource’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 13, 2025, Altisource’s shareholders approved the Share Consolidation with effect as of May 28, 2025.





Equiniti Trust Company, LLC is acting as the exchange agent for the Share Consolidation. Shareholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the Share Consolidation. Equiniti Trust Company, LLC will provide instructions to any shareholders with certificates regarding the process in connection with the exchange of pre-Share Consolidation stock certificates for ownership in book-entry form or stock certificates on a post-Share Consolidation basis. Shareholders that hold their Altisource common stock through a bank, broker or custodian are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions regarding the Share Consolidation.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements relating to the Share Consolidation, its expected effectiveness and timing, its impact on compliance with listing standards of The Nasdaq Global Select Market, the treatment of fractional shares, and related shareholder actions. These statements may be identified by words such as “will”, “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms and comparable terminology. Such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of historical fact.





Furthermore, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to effectuate the Share Consolidation in compliance with Luxembourg laws and regulations and the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC as well as the risks discussed in Item 1A of Part I “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, as updated by the information in Item 1A of Part II “Risk Factors” in our subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or alter any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of a change in circumstances, new information, or future events, except as required by law.







About Altisource







Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at www.Altisource.com.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:







Michelle D. Esterman





Chief Financial Officer





T: (770) 612-7007





E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com



