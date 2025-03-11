Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings on March 13, 2025

Altisource will announce Q4 and 2024 earnings on March 13, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will announce its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 13, 2025. A press release and presentation will be posted on their Investor Relations webpage, and the company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Interested participants are encouraged to access the call via the website at least fifteen minutes early to ensure proper setup. A replay of the call will be available two hours after it concludes and will last for 30 days. Altisource is a service provider for the real estate and mortgage industries, offering innovative solutions to meet market demands. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Altisource is set to report its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

The scheduled conference call for discussing earnings results allows direct communication with stakeholders and analysts, which can boost investor confidence.

Providing a live audio webcast and a replay of the conference call demonstrates Altisource's dedication to accessibility for investors and interested parties.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns about delayed earnings reporting could indicate underlying financial issues or poor performance in 2024.

Absence of specific performance metrics or guidance in the press release may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding future growth and profitability.

Investors may perceive the need for a live conference call and detailed presentation as a sign of poor communication or transparency in previous disclosures.

FAQ

When will Altisource report its earnings?

Altisource will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings on March 13, 2025.

Where can I find Altisource’s earnings press release?

The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of Altisource’s website.

What time is the Altisource conference call?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. EDT on March 13, 2025.

How can I listen to the Altisource conference call?

You can listen to the conference call via a link available on Altisource’s website.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible for about 30 days.

$ASPS Insider Trading Activity

$ASPS insiders have traded $ASPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP DEER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $2,916.

$ASPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $ASPS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LUXEMBOURG, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 13, 2025, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.





Altisource will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.







About Altisource:







Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at





www.Altisource.com





.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:







Michelle D. Esterman





Chief Financial Officer





T: (770) 612-7007





E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com



