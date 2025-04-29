Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on May 1, 2025

Altisource will report Q1 2025 earnings on May 1, hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will release its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 1, 2025, with a press release and presentation available on its Investor Relations website. A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 8:30 a.m. EDT that day, with access to a live audio webcast also provided on their website. Participants are encouraged to log in early to ensure software requirements are met. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after it concludes and will remain accessible for around 30 days. Altisource offers integrated services and technology solutions for the real estate and mortgage sectors. For further inquiries, Michelle D. Esterman, the Chief Financial Officer, can be contacted directly.

Altisource will be reporting its first quarter 2025 earnings, providing timely financial information to stakeholders and the market.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates Altisource's commitment to transparency and engagement with investors by offering a platform for direct communication.

The availability of a replay for the conference call ensures that interested parties can access the information at their convenience, promoting greater investor participation.

Altisource highlights its role as an integrated service provider in the real estate and mortgage industries, reinforcing its market position and strategic focus on operational excellence and innovation.

Announcement of earnings report without prior market guidance may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding performance expectations.



Timing of the earnings report coinciding with a public holiday may reduce investor engagement and attendance during the conference call.



Dependence on a single conference call for financial disclosure could raise concerns about the company's transparency and communication practices.

When will Altisource report its first quarter 2025 earnings?

Altisource will report its first quarter 2025 earnings on May 1, 2025.

How can I access Altisource's earnings press release?

The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of Altisource’s website.

Is there a conference call for the earnings report?

Yes, Altisource will host a conference call on May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen to the call by visiting Altisource’s website and registering at least fifteen minutes prior to the call.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available on Altisource’s website approximately two hours after the call for 30 days.

$ASPS insiders have traded $ASPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B SHEPRO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039

MICHELLE D. ESTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039

GREGORY J. RITTS (Chief Legal/Compliance Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,600

PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP DEER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $2,916.

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $ASPS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUXEMBOURG, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 1, 2025, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource”) (NASDAQ: ASPS) will report earnings for the first quarter 2025. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section.





Altisource will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day to discuss its first quarter 2025 results. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.







About Altisource:







Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at





www.Altisource.com





.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION









CONTACT:







Michelle D. Esterman





Chief Financial Officer





T: (770) 612-7007





E: Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com



