Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.'s (NASDAQ:ASPS) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.'s (NASDAQ:ASPS) future prospects. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$67m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$66m, the US$185m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Altisource Portfolio Solutions' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Real Estate analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$11m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 88% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Altisource Portfolio Solutions given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

