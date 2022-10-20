Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 34%, while hedge funds hold 24%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 34% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, hedge funds make up 24% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Altisource Portfolio Solutions?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Altisource Portfolio Solutions' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 24% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Salt Pond Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder with 34% of shares outstanding. Deer Park Road Management Company, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 24% of common stock, and Renaissance Technologies LLC holds about 3.9% of the company stock. In addition, we found that William Shepro, the CEO has 3.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.. Insiders have a US$19m stake in this US$186m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 34%, of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Altisource Portfolio Solutions that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

