Altisource Portfolio Solutions Reports Strong Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

Altisource reported second quarter 2025 earnings, showing significant revenue and net income growth compared to 2024.
Quiver AI Summary
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a strong performance with increased service revenue of $40.8 million, up 11% from the previous year. Key metrics such as net income and earnings per share also improved significantly, with net income attributable to Altisource reaching $16.6 million. The company benefited from a low delinquency environment and strategic cost management, alongside a reversal of certain tax reserves related to operations in India, which contributed to the positive results. Management plans to focus on growth in segments with favorable trends and is positioned to benefit further if delinquencies rise. The press release also noted a recent share consolidation aimed at reducing the total number of shares outstanding.
Potential Positives
- Service revenue for the second quarter increased by 11% year-over-year, reaching $40.8 million.
- Net income attributable to Altisource significantly improved to $16.6 million, compared to a loss of $8.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.
- Diluted earnings per share rose to $1.48, up from a loss per share of $2.33 in Q2 2024.
- The company recognized a $9.6 million reversal of tax reserves related to its India operations, positively impacting its financial position.
Potential Negatives
- Despite reporting increased net income and service revenue, the company ended the quarter with net cash used in operating activities of $(306) thousand, indicating potential cash flow issues.
- The recent reverse stock split (1-for-8) may signal to investors that the company's stock was undervalued and raises concerns about investor confidence.
- The significant reliance on a $9.6 million reversal of tax reserves related to its India operations skews the financial results and may not be sustainable moving forward.
FAQ
What were Altisource's second quarter 2025 service revenues?
Altisource reported service revenues of $40.8 million, an 11% increase from the second quarter of 2024.
How did Altisource's net income change in Q2 2025?
The net income attributable to Altisource rose to $16.6 million, up $24.9 million compared to Q2 2024.
What is the Adjusted EBITDA for Altisource in Q2 2025?
Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was $5.4 million, reflecting a 19% increase from the previous year.
What major financial change occurred regarding Altisource's shares?
Altisource executed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, reducing outstanding shares from 88.1 million to 11 million.
How does Altisource plan to support long-term growth?
Altisource aims to accelerate growth in sectors with favorable conditions and improve revenue through cost discipline.
$ASPS Insider Trading Activity
$ASPS insiders have traded $ASPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM B SHEPRO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039
- MICHELLE D. ESTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 210,498 shares for an estimated $101,039
- GREGORY J. RITTS (Chief Legal/Compliance Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,600
- PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP DEER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $2,916.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ASPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ASPS stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 39,478,176 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,442,318
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,518,088 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,559,908
- DEER PARK ROAD CORP added 3,264,362 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,111,515
- INTEGRATED WEALTH CONCEPTS LLC removed 796,602 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,242
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 698,056 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,688
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 627,078 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,520
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 210,829 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,787
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
LUXEMBOURG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2025.
“We are pleased with our second quarter performance. In a close to historically low delinquency environment, we grew Service revenue, Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
, pre- and post-tax GAAP earnings and GAAP earnings per share compared to the second quarter of last year. This is largely from our focus on growing our businesses that have tailwinds, cost discipline, lower interest expense and the reversal of certain tax reserves related to our India operations,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.
Mr. Shepro further commented, “To support longer term growth, we are focusing our efforts on accelerating the growth of those businesses that we believe have tailwinds in what remains a close to historically low delinquency environment. Should loan delinquencies, foreclosure starts and foreclosure sales increase, we believe we are well positioned to also benefit from stronger revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
growth in our largest and most profitable countercyclical businesses.”
Second Quarter
2025
Highlights
(2)
Company, Corporate and Financial
:
Second quarter Service revenue of $40.8 million was $3.9 million, or 11%, higher than the same quarter of 2024
Second quarter Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.2 million was $7.8 million higher than the same quarter of 2024
Second quarter Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource of $16.6 million was $24.9 million higher than the same quarter of 2024
Second quarter Diluted earnings per share of $1.48 was $3.81 higher than the same quarter of 2024
Second quarter Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”)
(1)
of $5.4 million was $1.0 million, or 19%, higher than the same quarter of 2024
Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
margin of 13.2% was stronger than the 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
margin in the same quarter of 2024
During the second quarter of 2025, Management concluded that certain of its India tax positions for several years were more likely than not to be sustained based on current quarter developments. As a result, the Company recognized a $9.6 million reversal of its reserve for uncertain tax positions related to its India operations and a $9.0 million reversal of associated accrued interest
Ended the quarter with $30.0 million of cash and cash equivalents
On May 28, 2025, Altisource effected a consolidation of its shares (also known as a reverse stock split) at a ratio of 1-for-8 (the “Share Consolidation”). As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 8 shares of common stock outstanding immediately prior to effectiveness of the Share Consolidation were combined and converted into one share of common stock, reducing the total number of issued and outstanding shares from 88,129,766 to 11,016,220. No fractional shares were issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. Instead, shareholders received cash in lieu of fractional shares, based on the closing price of Altisource’s common stock on May 27, 2025.
Business and Industry
:
Improved Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together “Business Segments”) to $12.9 million, or 31.5% of Service revenue, from $11.6 million, or 31.3% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2024 primarily from Service revenue growth
Generated sales wins which we estimate represent potential annualized Service revenue on a stabilized basis of $1.1 million for the Servicer and Real Estate segment and $3.3 million for the Origination segment
Ended the quarter with a weighted average sales pipeline between $36 million and $44 million of estimated potential Service revenue on a stabilized basis based upon forecasted probability of closing (comprising of between $22 million and $28 million in the Servicer and Real Estate segment and between $13 million and $16 million in the Origination segment)
Industrywide foreclosure initiations were 22% higher for the five months ended May 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 22% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)
(3)
Industrywide foreclosure sales were 3% higher for the five months ended May 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 51% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)
(3)
Industrywide mortgage origination volume increased by 14% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, comprised of a 2% decline in purchase origination and a 58% increase in refinancing origination
(4)
Second Quarter
2025
Financial Results
Service revenue of $40.8 million
Income from operations of $3.2 million
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.2 million
Net income attributable to Altisource of $16.6 million
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
of $5.4 million
Diluted earnings per share of $1.48
Second Quarter
and Year-to-Date
2025
Results Compared to the
Second Quarter
and Year-to-Date
2024
(unaudited):
(in thousands, except per share data)
Second
Quarter
2025
Second
Quarter
2024
%
Change
Year-to-Date
June 30, 2025
Year-to-Date
June 30, 2024
%
Change
Service revenue
$ 40,787
$ 36,863
11
$81,682
$73,754
11
Revenue
43,288
39,121
11
86,727
78,590
10
Gross profit
13,027
12,717
2
26,352
25,021
5
Income from operations
3,231
2,083
55
6,476
1,535
322
Adjusted operating income
(1)
5,435
4,210
29
10,634
7,168
48
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
187
(7,566
)
102
(4,342
)
(16,001
)
73
Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource
(1)
111
(7,601
)
101
(4,491
)
(16,077
)
72
Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource
(1)
2,787
(5,474
)
151
3,119
(10,444
)
130
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
5,382
4,384
23
10,644
9,016
18
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource
16,582
(8,307
)
300
11,238
(17,505
)
164
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource
(1)
2,166
(5,963
)
136
2,023
(11,561
)
118
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
1.48
(2.33
)
164
1.19
(4.94
)
124
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
(1)
0.19
(1.67
)
111
0.22
(3.26
)
107
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(306
)
180
(270
)
(5,278
)
(2,057
)
(157
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment
(1)
(309
)
180
(272
)
(5,306
)
(2,057
)
(158
)
Margins:
Gross profit / service revenue
32
%
34
%
32
%
34
%
Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
/ service revenue
13
%
12
%
13
%
12
%
________________________
Second quarter 2025 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests includes $3.5 million of Debt Exchange Transaction expenses (no comparative amount for the second quarter 2024).
Second quarter 2025 net income attributable to Altisource includes an $18.5 million income tax benefit related to the reversal of a portion of its reserves for uncertain India tax positions and related accrued interest (no comparable amount for the second quarter of 2024).
________________________
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein
(2)
Applies to the second quarter 2025 unless otherwise indicated
(3)
Based on data from ICE’s Mortgage Monitor and First Look reports with data through May 2025
(4)
Based on estimated number of loans originated as reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Finance Forecast dated July 17, 2025
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements that relate to, among other things, future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms and comparable terminology. Such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of historical fact. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in Item 1A of Part I “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 1, 2025. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our view only as of the date of this report. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or alter any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, risks related to customer concentration, the timing of the anticipated increase in default related referrals following the expiration of foreclosure and eviction moratoriums and forbearance programs and any other delays occasioned by government, investor or servicer actions, the use and success of our products and services, our ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers and the potential for expansion or changes in our customer relationships, technology disruptions, our compliance with applicable data requirements, our use of third party vendors and contractors, our ability to effectively manage potential conflicts of interest, macro-economic and industry specific conditions, our ability to effectively manage our regulatory and contractual obligations, the adequacy of our financial resources, including our sources of liquidity and ability to repay borrowings and comply with our debt agreements, including the financial and other covenants contained therein, as well as Altisource’s ability to retain key executives or employees, behavior of customers, suppliers and/or competitors, technological developments, governmental regulations, taxes and policies. The financial projections and scenarios contained in this press release are expressly qualified as forward-looking statements and, as with other forward-looking statements, should not be unduly relied upon. We undertake no obligation to update these statements, scenarios and projections as a result of a change in circumstances, new information or future events, except as required by law.
Webcast
Altisource will host a webcast at 08:30 a.m. EDT today to discuss our second quarter. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.
About Altisource
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at
www.Altisource.com
.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Michelle D. Esterman
Chief Financial Officer
T: (770) 612-7007
E:
Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Service revenue
$
40,787
$
36,863
$
81,682
$
73,754
Reimbursable expenses
2,425
2,223
4,896
4,760
Non-controlling interests
76
35
149
76
Total revenue
43,288
39,121
86,727
78,590
Cost of revenue
30,261
26,404
60,375
53,569
Gross profit
13,027
12,717
26,352
25,021
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,796
10,634
19,876
23,486
Income from operations
3,231
2,083
6,476
1,535
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(2,615
)
(9,788
)
(7,553
)
(19,317
)
Debt exchange transaction expenses
(472
)
—
(3,452
)
—
Other income (expense), net
43
139
187
1,781
Total other income (expense), net
(3,044
)
(9,649
)
(10,818
)
(17,536
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
187
(7,566
)
(4,342
)
(16,001
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
16,471
(706
)
15,729
(1,428
)
Net income (loss)
16,658
(8,272
)
11,387
(17,429
)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(76
)
(35
)
(149
)
(76
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
16,582
$
(8,307
)
$
11,238
$
(17,505
)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
1.51
$
(2.33
)
$
1.22
$
(4.94
)
Diluted
$
1.48
$
(2.33
)
$
1.19
$
(4.94
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
10,966
3,569
9,178
3,546
Diluted
11,206
3,569
9,439
3,546
Comprehensive income (loss):
Net income (loss)
$
16,658
$
(8,272
)
$
11,387
$
(17,429
)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(76
)
(35
)
(149
)
(76
)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
16,582
$
(8,307
)
$
11,238
$
(17,505
)
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except for per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
29,985
$
29,811
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,575 and $3,124, respectively
18,442
15,050
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,503
6,240
Total current assets
53,930
51,101
Premises and equipment, net
366
701
Right-of-use assets under operating leases
1,612
2,243
Goodwill
55,960
55,960
Intangible assets, net
18,928
21,468
Deferred tax assets, net
5,632
5,629
Other assets
6,513
6,504
Total assets
$
142,941
$
143,606
LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
31,991
$
33,512
Current portion of long-term debt
1,225
230,544
Deferred revenue
3,401
3,979
Other current liabilities
3,507
3,238
Total current liabilities
40,124
271,273
Long-term debt
192,641
—
Deferred tax liabilities, net
9,098
9,028
Other non-current liabilities
3,008
20,016
Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters
Deficit:
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 11,016 issued and 10,983 outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 3,745 issued and 3,403 outstanding as of December 31, 2024)
110
37
Additional paid-in capital
255,228
211,523
Accumulated deficit
(352,608
)
(259,977
)
Treasury stock, at cost (33 shares as of June 30, 2025 and 342 shares as of December 31, 2024)
(5,419
)
(108,959
)
Altisource deficit
(102,689
)
(157,376
)
Non-controlling interests
759
665
Total deficit
(101,930
)
(156,711
)
Total liabilities and deficit
$
142,941
$
143,606
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
11,387
$
(17,429
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
363
572
Amortization of right-of-use assets under operating leases
546
811
Amortization of intangible assets
2,540
2,540
Paid-in-kind accrual
—
4,269
Share-based compensation expense
1,758
3,057
Bad debt expense
(38
)
550
Amortization of debt premium
(1,677
)
—
Amortization of debt discount
718
1,901
Amortization of debt issuance costs
448
1,224
Deferred income taxes
70
18
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
—
13
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,354
)
(2,058
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
737
3,027
Other assets
(23
)
61
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(1,521
)
(44
)
Current and non-current operating lease liabilities
(563
)
(838
)
Other current and non-current liabilities
(16,669
)
269
Net cash used in operating activities
(5,278
)
(2,057
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to premises and equipment
(28
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(28
)
—
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the Super Senior Facility
11,250
—
Debt issuance costs
(1,741
)
—
Repayments of long-term debt
(306
)
—
Equity issuance costs
(3,350
)
—
Purchase of fractional shares
(1
)
—
Exercise of Warrants, net of costs
—
(90
)
Distributions to non-controlling interests
(55
)
(51
)
Payments of tax withholding on issuance of restricted share units and restricted shares
(328
)
(632
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
5,469
(773
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
163
(2,830
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
32,700
35,416
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
32,863
$
32,586
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
7,910
$
11,870
Income taxes (refunded) paid, net
(682
)
1,121
Acquisition of right-of-use assets with operating lease liabilities
77
65
Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating lease modifications or reassessments
(162
)
(21
)
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Equity issued in exchange for debt reduction
45,370
—
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Adjusted operating income, pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment, Adjusted EBITDA, Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA and net debt, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income from operations, income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, diluted earnings (loss) per share, net cash (used in) provided by operating activities and long-term debt, including current portion, as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods and non-cash share-based compensation, as well as the effect of more significant non-operational items from earnings, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt net of cash on-hand. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-operational items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis. Specifically, management uses adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource to measure the on-going after tax performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for the after tax impact of more significant non-recurring items, amortization expense relating to prior acquisitions (some of which fluctuates with revenue from certain customers and some of which is amortized on a straight-line basis) and non-cash share-based compensation expense which can fluctuate based on vesting schedules, grant date timing and the value attributable to awards. We believe adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it provides an after-tax measure of Altisource’s on-going performance that enables these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data. Management uses adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to further evaluate adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource while taking into account changes in the number of diluted shares over the comparable periods. We believe adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource on a per share basis. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company’s overall performance and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA to measure the segments overall performance (with the adjustments discussed earlier with regard to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource) without regard to its capitalization (debt vs. equity) or its income taxes and to perform trend analysis of the Company’s performance over time. Our effective income tax rate can vary based on the jurisdictional mix of our income. Additionally, as the Company’s capital expenditures have significantly declined over time, it provides a measure for management to evaluate the Company’s performance without regard to prior capital expenditures. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the measures in determining bonus compensation for certain employees. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons that management finds the measure useful. Management uses net debt in evaluating the amount of debt the Company has that is in excess of cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons management finds the measure useful.
Altisource operates in several countries, including Luxembourg, India, the United States and Uruguay. The Company has differing effective tax rates in each country and these rates may change from year to year. In determining the tax effects related to the adjustments in calculating adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, we use the tax rate in the country in which the adjustment applies or, if the adjustment is recognized in more than one country, we separate the adjustment by country, apply the relevant tax rate for each country to the applicable adjustment, and then sum the result to arrive at the total adjustment, net of tax. In 2019, the Company recognized a full valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets in Luxembourg. Accordingly, for 2025 and 2024, the Company has an effective tax rate of close to 0% in Luxembourg.
It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.
Adjusted operating income is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income from operations. Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items from net income (loss) attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing net income (loss) attributable to Altisource after removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Net cash used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by removing additions to premises and equipment from net cash (used in) provided by operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the income tax provision, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from net income (loss) attributable to Altisource. Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Net debt is calculated as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Income from operations
$
3,231
$
2,083
$
6,476
$
1,535
Intangible asset amortization expense
1,270
1,270
2,540
2,540
Share-based compensation expense
664
844
1,758
3,057
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other
270
13
(140
)
36
Adjusted operating income
$
5,435
$
4,210
$
10,634
$
7,168
Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests
$
187
$
(7,566
)
$
(4,342
)
$
(16,001
)
Non-controlling interests
(76
)
(35
)
(149
)
(76
)
Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource
111
(7,601
)
(4,491
)
(16,077
)
Intangible asset amortization expense
1,270
1,270
2,540
2,540
Share-based compensation expense
664
844
1,758
3,057
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other
270
13
(140
)
36
Debt exchange transaction expenses
472
—
3,452
—
Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
2,787
$
(5,474
)
$
3,119
$
(10,444
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
16,582
$
(8,307
)
$
11,238
$
(17,505
)
Income tax (benefit) provision
(16,471
)
706
(15,729
)
1,428
Interest expense (net of interest income)
2,417
9,582
7,162
18,888
Depreciation and amortization
178
276
363
572
Intangible asset amortization expense
1,270
1,270
2,540
2,540
Share-based compensation expense
664
844
1,758
3,057
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other
270
13
(140
)
36
Debt exchange transaction expenses
472
—
3,452
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,382
$
4,384
$
10,644
$
9,016
Business Segments:
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests
$
11,824
$
9,907
$
22,680
$
19,054
Non-controlling interests
(76
)
(35
)
(149
)
(76
)
Depreciation and amortization
76
88
154
185
Intangible asset amortization expense
1,270
1,270
2,540
2,540
Share-based compensation expense
(364
)
314
(85
)
710
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other
102
9
131
28
Interest expense (net of interest income)
19
1
46
1
Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,851
$
11,554
$
25,317
$
22,442
Corporate and Others:
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests
$
(11,637
)
$
(17,473
)
$
(27,022
)
$
(35,055
)
Depreciation and amortization
102
188
209
387
Share-based compensation expense
1,028
530
1,843
2,347
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other
168
4
(271
)
8
Debt exchange transaction expenses
472
—
3,452
—
Interest expense (net of interest income)
2,398
9,581
7,116
18,887
Corporate and Others Adjusted EBITDA
$
(7,469
)
$
(7,170
)
$
(14,673
)
$
(13,426
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
16,582
$
(8,307
)
$
11,238
$
(17,505
)
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax
1,270
1,270
2,540
2,540
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax
701
710
1,655
2,672
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax
297
10
(99
)
27
Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax
472
—
3,452
—
Certain income tax related items
(17,156
)
354
(16,763
)
705
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource
$
2,166
$
(5,963
)
$
2,023
$
(11,561
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.48
$
(2.33
)
$
1.19
$
(4.94
)
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share
0.11
0.36
0.27
0.72
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share
0.06
0.20
0.18
0.75
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share
0.03
0.00
(0.01
)
0.01
Debt exchange transaction expenses, per diluted share
0.04
—
0.37
—
Certain income tax related items, per diluted share
(1.53
)
0.10
(1.78
)
0.20
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.19
$
(1.67
)
$
0.22
$
(3.26
)
Calculation of the per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax
Intangible asset amortization expense
$
1,270
$
1,270
$
2,540
$
2,540
Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization
—
—
—
—
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax
1,270
1,270
2,540
2,540
Diluted share count
11,206
3,569
9,439
3,546
Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share
$
0.11
$
0.36
$
0.27
$
0.72
Calculation of the per share impact of share-based compensation expense, net of tax
Share-based compensation expense
$
664
$
844
$
1,758
$
3,057
Tax provision (benefit) from share-based compensation expense
38
(134
)
(103
)
(385
)
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax
701
710
1,655
2,672
Diluted share count
11,206
3,569
9,439
3,546
Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share
$
0.06
$
0.20
$
0.18
$
0.75
Calculation of the per share impact of debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax
Debt exchange transaction expenses
$
472
$
—
$
3,452
$
—
Tax benefit from debt exchange transaction expenses
—
—
—
—
Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax
472
—
3,452
—
Diluted share count
11,206
3,569
9,439
3,546
Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax, per diluted share
$
0.04
$
—
$
0.37
$
—
Calculation of the per share impact of cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other
$
270
$
13
$
(140
)
$
36
Tax provision (benefit) from cost of cost savings initiatives and other
27
(3
)
41
(9
)
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax
297
10
(99
)
27
Diluted share count
11,206
3,569
9,439
3,546
Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share
$
0.03
$
0.00
$
(0.01
)
$
0.01
Calculation of the per share impact of certain income tax related items resulting from:
Foreign income tax reserves / other
$
(17,156
)
$
354
$
(16,763
)
$
705
Certain income tax related items
(17,156
)
354
(16,763
)
705
Diluted share count
11,206
3,569
9,439
3,546
Certain income tax related items, per diluted share
$
(1.53
)
$
0.10
$
(1.78
)
$
0.20
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(306
)
$
180
$
(5,278
)
$
(2,057
)
Less: additions to premises and equipment
(3
)
—
(28
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment
$
(309
)
$
180
$
(5,306
)
$
(2,057
)
June 30, 2025
Senior secured term loans
$
159,725
Super senior term loan
12,469
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(29,985
)
Net debt
$
142,209
____________________________
Note: Amounts may not add to the total due to rounding.
