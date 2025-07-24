Altisource Portfolio Solutions Reports Strong Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

Altisource reported second quarter 2025 earnings, showing significant revenue and net income growth compared to 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a strong performance with increased service revenue of $40.8 million, up 11% from the previous year. Key metrics such as net income and earnings per share also improved significantly, with net income attributable to Altisource reaching $16.6 million. The company benefited from a low delinquency environment and strategic cost management, alongside a reversal of certain tax reserves related to operations in India, which contributed to the positive results. Management plans to focus on growth in segments with favorable trends and is positioned to benefit further if delinquencies rise. The press release also noted a recent share consolidation aimed at reducing the total number of shares outstanding.

Potential Positives

Service revenue for the second quarter increased by 11% year-over-year, reaching $40.8 million.

Net income attributable to Altisource significantly improved to $16.6 million, compared to a loss of $8.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Diluted earnings per share rose to $1.48, up from a loss per share of $2.33 in Q2 2024.

The company recognized a $9.6 million reversal of tax reserves related to its India operations, positively impacting its financial position.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting increased net income and service revenue, the company ended the quarter with net cash used in operating activities of $(306) thousand, indicating potential cash flow issues.

The recent reverse stock split (1-for-8) may signal to investors that the company's stock was undervalued and raises concerns about investor confidence.

The significant reliance on a $9.6 million reversal of tax reserves related to its India operations skews the financial results and may not be sustainable moving forward.

FAQ

What were Altisource's second quarter 2025 service revenues?

Altisource reported service revenues of $40.8 million, an 11% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

How did Altisource's net income change in Q2 2025?

The net income attributable to Altisource rose to $16.6 million, up $24.9 million compared to Q2 2024.

What is the Adjusted EBITDA for Altisource in Q2 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was $5.4 million, reflecting a 19% increase from the previous year.

What major financial change occurred regarding Altisource's shares?

Altisource executed a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, reducing outstanding shares from 88.1 million to 11 million.

How does Altisource plan to support long-term growth?

Altisource aims to accelerate growth in sectors with favorable conditions and improve revenue through cost discipline.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LUXEMBOURG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2025.





“We are pleased with our second quarter performance. In a close to historically low delinquency environment, we grew Service revenue, Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



, pre- and post-tax GAAP earnings and GAAP earnings per share compared to the second quarter of last year. This is largely from our focus on growing our businesses that have tailwinds, cost discipline, lower interest expense and the reversal of certain tax reserves related to our India operations,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.





Mr. Shepro further commented, “To support longer term growth, we are focusing our efforts on accelerating the growth of those businesses that we believe have tailwinds in what remains a close to historically low delinquency environment. Should loan delinquencies, foreclosure starts and foreclosure sales increase, we believe we are well positioned to also benefit from stronger revenue and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



growth in our largest and most profitable countercyclical businesses.”







Second Quarter





2025





Highlights







(2)











Company, Corporate and Financial



:







Second quarter Service revenue of $40.8 million was $3.9 million, or 11%, higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Service revenue of $40.8 million was $3.9 million, or 11%, higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.2 million was $7.8 million higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.2 million was $7.8 million higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource of $16.6 million was $24.9 million higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource of $16.6 million was $24.9 million higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Diluted earnings per share of $1.48 was $3.81 higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Diluted earnings per share of $1.48 was $3.81 higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")



(1)



of $5.4 million was $1.0 million, or 19%, higher than the same quarter of 2024



of $5.4 million was $1.0 million, or 19%, higher than the same quarter of 2024



Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



margin of 13.2% was stronger than the 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



margin in the same quarter of 2024



margin of 13.2% was stronger than the 11.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the same quarter of 2024



During the second quarter of 2025, Management concluded that certain of its India tax positions for several years were more likely than not to be sustained based on current quarter developments. As a result, the Company recognized a $9.6 million reversal of its reserve for uncertain tax positions related to its India operations and a $9.0 million reversal of associated accrued interest



During the second quarter of 2025, Management concluded that certain of its India tax positions for several years were more likely than not to be sustained based on current quarter developments. As a result, the Company recognized a $9.6 million reversal of its reserve for uncertain tax positions related to its India operations and a $9.0 million reversal of associated accrued interest



Ended the quarter with $30.0 million of cash and cash equivalents



Ended the quarter with $30.0 million of cash and cash equivalents



On May 28, 2025, Altisource effected a consolidation of its shares (also known as a reverse stock split) at a ratio of 1-for-8 (the “Share Consolidation”). As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 8 shares of common stock outstanding immediately prior to effectiveness of the Share Consolidation were combined and converted into one share of common stock, reducing the total number of issued and outstanding shares from 88,129,766 to 11,016,220. No fractional shares were issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. Instead, shareholders received cash in lieu of fractional shares, based on the closing price of Altisource’s common stock on May 27, 2025.









Business and Industry



:







Improved Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together “Business Segments”) to $12.9 million, or 31.5% of Service revenue, from $11.6 million, or 31.3% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2024 primarily from Service revenue growth



in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together "Business Segments") to $12.9 million, or 31.5% of Service revenue, from $11.6 million, or 31.3% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2024 primarily from Service revenue growth



Generated sales wins which we estimate represent potential annualized Service revenue on a stabilized basis of $1.1 million for the Servicer and Real Estate segment and $3.3 million for the Origination segment



Generated sales wins which we estimate represent potential annualized Service revenue on a stabilized basis of $1.1 million for the Servicer and Real Estate segment and $3.3 million for the Origination segment



Ended the quarter with a weighted average sales pipeline between $36 million and $44 million of estimated potential Service revenue on a stabilized basis based upon forecasted probability of closing (comprising of between $22 million and $28 million in the Servicer and Real Estate segment and between $13 million and $16 million in the Origination segment)



Ended the quarter with a weighted average sales pipeline between $36 million and $44 million of estimated potential Service revenue on a stabilized basis based upon forecasted probability of closing (comprising of between $22 million and $28 million in the Servicer and Real Estate segment and between $13 million and $16 million in the Origination segment)



Industrywide foreclosure initiations were 22% higher for the five months ended May 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 22% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)



(3)





Industrywide foreclosure initiations were 22% higher for the five months ended May 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 22% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)



Industrywide foreclosure sales were 3% higher for the five months ended May 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 51% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)



(3)





Industrywide foreclosure sales were 3% higher for the five months ended May 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 51% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)



Industrywide mortgage origination volume increased by 14% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, comprised of a 2% decline in purchase origination and a 58% increase in refinancing origination



(4)











Second Quarter





2025





Financial Results









Service revenue of $40.8 million



Service revenue of $40.8 million



Income from operations of $3.2 million



Income from operations of $3.2 million



Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.2 million



Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $0.2 million



Net income attributable to Altisource of $16.6 million



Net income attributable to Altisource of $16.6 million



Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $5.4 million



of $5.4 million



Diluted earnings per share of $1.48









Second Quarter





and Year-to-Date





2025





Results Compared to the





Second Quarter





and Year-to-Date





2024





(unaudited):













(in thousands, except per share data)









Second





Quarter





2025

















Second





Quarter





2024

















%





Change

















Year-to-Date





June 30, 2025

















Year-to-Date





June 30, 2024

















%





Change















Service revenue





$ 40,787













$ 36,863













11













$81,682













$73,754













11













Revenue





43,288













39,121













11













86,727













78,590













10













Gross profit





13,027













12,717













2













26,352













25,021













5













Income from operations





3,231













2,083













55













6,476













1,535













322













Adjusted operating income



(1)







5,435













4,210













29













10,634













7,168













48













Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests





187













(7,566





)









102













(4,342





)









(16,001





)









73













Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource



(1)







111













(7,601





)









101













(4,491





)









(16,077





)









72













Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource



(1)







2,787













(5,474





)









151













3,119













(10,444





)









130













Adjusted EBITDA



(1)







5,382













4,384













23













10,644













9,016













18













Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource





16,582













(8,307





)









300













11,238













(17,505





)









164













Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource



(1)







2,166













(5,963





)









136













2,023













(11,561





)









118













Diluted earnings (loss) per share





1.48













(2.33





)









164













1.19













(4.94





)









124













Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share



(1)







0.19













(1.67





)









111













0.22













(3.26





)









107













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(306





)









180













(270





)









(5,278





)









(2,057





)









(157





)









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment



(1)







(309





)









180













(272





)









(5,306





)









(2,057





)









(158





)





















































































Margins:













































































Gross profit / service revenue





32





%









34





%





















32





%









34





%





















Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



/ service revenue





13





%









12





%





















13





%









12





%

































































































________________________







Second quarter 2025 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests includes $3.5 million of Debt Exchange Transaction expenses (no comparative amount for the second quarter 2024).



Second quarter 2025 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests includes $3.5 million of Debt Exchange Transaction expenses (no comparative amount for the second quarter 2024).



Second quarter 2025 net income attributable to Altisource includes an $18.5 million income tax benefit related to the reversal of a portion of its reserves for uncertain India tax positions and related accrued interest (no comparable amount for the second quarter of 2024).







________________________













(1)





This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein













(2)





Applies to the second quarter 2025 unless otherwise indicated













(3)





Based on data from ICE’s Mortgage Monitor and First Look reports with data through May 2025













(4)





Based on estimated number of loans originated as reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Finance Forecast dated July 17, 2025



























Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements that relate to, among other things, future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms and comparable terminology. Such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of historical fact. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in Item 1A of Part I “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 1, 2025. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our view only as of the date of this report. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or alter any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, risks related to customer concentration, the timing of the anticipated increase in default related referrals following the expiration of foreclosure and eviction moratoriums and forbearance programs and any other delays occasioned by government, investor or servicer actions, the use and success of our products and services, our ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers and the potential for expansion or changes in our customer relationships, technology disruptions, our compliance with applicable data requirements, our use of third party vendors and contractors, our ability to effectively manage potential conflicts of interest, macro-economic and industry specific conditions, our ability to effectively manage our regulatory and contractual obligations, the adequacy of our financial resources, including our sources of liquidity and ability to repay borrowings and comply with our debt agreements, including the financial and other covenants contained therein, as well as Altisource’s ability to retain key executives or employees, behavior of customers, suppliers and/or competitors, technological developments, governmental regulations, taxes and policies. The financial projections and scenarios contained in this press release are expressly qualified as forward-looking statements and, as with other forward-looking statements, should not be unduly relied upon. We undertake no obligation to update these statements, scenarios and projections as a result of a change in circumstances, new information or future events, except as required by law.







Webcast







Altisource will host a webcast at 08:30 a.m. EDT today to discuss our second quarter. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.







About Altisource







Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at



www.Altisource.com



.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:







Michelle D. Esterman





Chief Financial Officer





T: (770) 612-7007





E:



Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com













ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE





INCOME (LOSS)











(in thousands, except per share data)











(unaudited)





































Three months ended









June 30,













Six months ended









June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Service revenue





$





40,787













$





36,863













$





81,682













$





73,754













Reimbursable expenses









2,425

















2,223

















4,896

















4,760













Non-controlling interests









76

















35

















149

















76













Total revenue









43,288

















39,121

















86,727

















78,590













Cost of revenue









30,261

















26,404

















60,375

















53,569













Gross profit









13,027

















12,717

















26,352

















25,021













Selling, general and administrative expenses









9,796

















10,634

















19,876

















23,486

















































Income from operations









3,231

















2,083

















6,476

















1,535













Other income (expense), net:





































Interest expense









(2,615





)













(9,788





)













(7,553





)













(19,317





)









Debt exchange transaction expenses









(472





)













—

















(3,452





)













—













Other income (expense), net









43

















139

















187

















1,781













Total other income (expense), net









(3,044





)













(9,649





)













(10,818





)













(17,536





)













































Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests









187

















(7,566





)













(4,342





)













(16,001





)









Income tax benefit (provision)









16,471

















(706





)













15,729

















(1,428





)













































Net income (loss)









16,658

















(8,272





)













11,387

















(17,429





)









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests









(76





)













(35





)













(149





)













(76





)













































Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource





$





16,582













$





(8,307





)









$





11,238













$





(17,505





)













































Earnings (loss) per share:





































Basic





$





1.51













$





(2.33





)









$





1.22













$





(4.94





)









Diluted





$





1.48













$





(2.33





)









$





1.19













$





(4.94





)













































Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic









10,966

















3,569

















9,178

















3,546













Diluted









11,206

















3,569

















9,439

















3,546

















































Comprehensive income (loss):





































Net income (loss)





$





16,658













$





(8,272





)









$





11,387













$





(17,429





)









Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests









(76





)













(35





)













(149





)













(76





)













































Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Altisource





$





16,582













$





(8,307





)









$





11,238













$





(17,505





)































































































ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(in thousands, except for per share data)











(unaudited)





































June 30,









2025













December 31,









2024































ASSETS









Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





29,985













$





29,811













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,575 and $3,124, respectively









18,442

















15,050













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









5,503

















6,240













Total current assets









53,930

















51,101

































Premises and equipment, net









366

















701













Right-of-use assets under operating leases









1,612

















2,243













Goodwill









55,960

















55,960













Intangible assets, net









18,928

















21,468













Deferred tax assets, net









5,632

















5,629













Other assets









6,513

















6,504

































Total assets





$





142,941













$





143,606

































LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT









Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





31,991













$





33,512













Current portion of long-term debt









1,225

















230,544













Deferred revenue









3,401

















3,979













Other current liabilities









3,507

















3,238













Total current liabilities









40,124

















271,273

































Long-term debt









192,641

















—













Deferred tax liabilities, net









9,098

















9,028













Other non-current liabilities









3,008

















20,016

































Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters









































Deficit:





















Common stock ($0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 11,016 issued and 10,983 outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 3,745 issued and 3,403 outstanding as of December 31, 2024)









110

















37













Additional paid-in capital









255,228

















211,523













Accumulated deficit









(352,608





)













(259,977





)









Treasury stock, at cost (33 shares as of June 30, 2025 and 342 shares as of December 31, 2024)









(5,419





)













(108,959





)









Altisource deficit









(102,689





)













(157,376





)





























Non-controlling interests









759

















665













Total deficit









(101,930





)













(156,711





)





























Total liabilities and deficit





$





142,941













$





143,606































































ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(in thousands)











(unaudited)





























Six months ended









June 30,





















2025





















2024



































Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss)





$





11,387













$





(17,429





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









363

















572













Amortization of right-of-use assets under operating leases









546

















811













Amortization of intangible assets









2,540

















2,540













Paid-in-kind accrual









—

















4,269













Share-based compensation expense









1,758

















3,057













Bad debt expense









(38





)













550













Amortization of debt premium









(1,677





)













—













Amortization of debt discount









718

















1,901













Amortization of debt issuance costs









448

















1,224













Deferred income taxes









70

















18













Loss on disposal of fixed assets









—

















13













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(3,354





)













(2,058





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









737

















3,027













Other assets









(23





)













61













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(1,521





)













(44





)









Current and non-current operating lease liabilities









(563





)













(838





)









Other current and non-current liabilities









(16,669





)













269













Net cash used in operating activities









(5,278





)













(2,057





)





























Cash flows from investing activities:





















Additions to premises and equipment









(28





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities









(28





)













—

































Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from the Super Senior Facility









11,250

















—













Debt issuance costs









(1,741





)













—













Repayments of long-term debt









(306





)













—













Equity issuance costs









(3,350





)













—













Purchase of fractional shares









(1





)













—













Exercise of Warrants, net of costs









—

















(90





)









Distributions to non-controlling interests









(55





)













(51





)









Payments of tax withholding on issuance of restricted share units and restricted shares









(328





)













(632





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









5,469

















(773





)





























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









163

















(2,830





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period









32,700

















35,416

































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period





$





32,863













$





32,586

































Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid





$





7,910













$





11,870













Income taxes (refunded) paid, net









(682





)













1,121













Acquisition of right-of-use assets with operating lease liabilities









77

















65













Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating lease modifications or reassessments









(162





)













(21





)





























Non-cash investing and financing activities:





















Equity issued in exchange for debt reduction









45,370

















—































































ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.









NON-GAAP MEASURES











(in thousands, except per share data)











(unaudited)



















Adjusted operating income, pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment, Adjusted EBITDA, Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA and net debt, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income from operations, income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net income (loss) attributable to Altisource, diluted earnings (loss) per share, net cash (used in) provided by operating activities and long-term debt, including current portion, as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods and non-cash share-based compensation, as well as the effect of more significant non-operational items from earnings, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt net of cash on-hand. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-operational items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis. Specifically, management uses adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource to measure the on-going after tax performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for the after tax impact of more significant non-recurring items, amortization expense relating to prior acquisitions (some of which fluctuates with revenue from certain customers and some of which is amortized on a straight-line basis) and non-cash share-based compensation expense which can fluctuate based on vesting schedules, grant date timing and the value attributable to awards. We believe adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it provides an after-tax measure of Altisource’s on-going performance that enables these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data. Management uses adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to further evaluate adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource while taking into account changes in the number of diluted shares over the comparable periods. We believe adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource on a per share basis. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company’s overall performance and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA to measure the segments overall performance (with the adjustments discussed earlier with regard to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource) without regard to its capitalization (debt vs. equity) or its income taxes and to perform trend analysis of the Company’s performance over time. Our effective income tax rate can vary based on the jurisdictional mix of our income. Additionally, as the Company’s capital expenditures have significantly declined over time, it provides a measure for management to evaluate the Company’s performance without regard to prior capital expenditures. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the measures in determining bonus compensation for certain employees. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons that management finds the measure useful. Management uses net debt in evaluating the amount of debt the Company has that is in excess of cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons management finds the measure useful.





Altisource operates in several countries, including Luxembourg, India, the United States and Uruguay. The Company has differing effective tax rates in each country and these rates may change from year to year. In determining the tax effects related to the adjustments in calculating adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, we use the tax rate in the country in which the adjustment applies or, if the adjustment is recognized in more than one country, we separate the adjustment by country, apply the relevant tax rate for each country to the applicable adjustment, and then sum the result to arrive at the total adjustment, net of tax. In 2019, the Company recognized a full valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets in Luxembourg. Accordingly, for 2025 and 2024, the Company has an effective tax rate of close to 0% in Luxembourg.





It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.





Adjusted operating income is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income from operations. Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items from net income (loss) attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is calculated by dividing net income (loss) attributable to Altisource after removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Net cash used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by removing additions to premises and equipment from net cash (used in) provided by operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the income tax provision, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from net income (loss) attributable to Altisource. Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Net debt is calculated as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents.





























Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:



































Three months ended









June 30,













Six months ended









June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















































Income from operations





$





3,231













$





2,083













$





6,476













$





1,535

















































Intangible asset amortization expense









1,270

















1,270

















2,540

















2,540













Share-based compensation expense









664

















844

















1,758

















3,057













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









270

















13

















(140





)













36

















































Adjusted operating income





$





5,435













$





4,210













$





10,634













$





7,168

















































Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests





$





187













$





(7,566





)









$





(4,342





)









$





(16,001





)













































Non-controlling interests









(76





)













(35





)













(149





)













(76





)









Pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource









111

















(7,601





)













(4,491





)













(16,077





)









Intangible asset amortization expense









1,270

















1,270

















2,540

















2,540













Share-based compensation expense









664

















844

















1,758

















3,057













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









270

















13

















(140





)













36













Debt exchange transaction expenses









472

















—

















3,452

















—

















































Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource





$





2,787













$





(5,474





)









$





3,119













$





(10,444





)













































Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource





$





16,582













$





(8,307





)









$





11,238













$





(17,505





)













































Income tax (benefit) provision









(16,471





)













706

















(15,729





)













1,428













Interest expense (net of interest income)









2,417

















9,582

















7,162

















18,888













Depreciation and amortization









178

















276

















363

















572













Intangible asset amortization expense









1,270

















1,270

















2,540

















2,540













Share-based compensation expense









664

















844

















1,758

















3,057













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









270

















13

















(140





)













36













Debt exchange transaction expenses









472

















—

















3,452

















—

















































Adjusted EBITDA





$





5,382













$





4,384













$





10,644













$





9,016

















































Business Segments:





































Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests





$





11,824













$





9,907













$





22,680













$





19,054

















































Non-controlling interests









(76





)













(35





)













(149





)













(76





)









Depreciation and amortization









76

















88

















154

















185













Intangible asset amortization expense









1,270

















1,270

















2,540

















2,540













Share-based compensation expense









(364





)













314

















(85





)













710













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









102

















9

















131

















28













Interest expense (net of interest income)









19

















1

















46

















1

















































Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA





$





12,851













$





11,554













$





25,317













$





22,442





















































































Corporate and Others:





































Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests





$





(11,637





)









$





(17,473





)









$





(27,022





)









$





(35,055





)













































Depreciation and amortization









102

















188

















209

















387













Share-based compensation expense









1,028

















530

















1,843

















2,347













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









168

















4

















(271





)













8













Debt exchange transaction expenses









472

















—

















3,452

















—













Interest expense (net of interest income)









2,398

















9,581

















7,116

















18,887

















































Corporate and Others Adjusted EBITDA





$





(7,469





)









$





(7,170





)









$





(14,673





)









$





(13,426





)













































Net income (loss) attributable to Altisource





$





16,582













$





(8,307





)









$





11,238













$





(17,505





)













































Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax









1,270

















1,270

















2,540

















2,540













Share-based compensation expense, net of tax









701

















710

















1,655

















2,672













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax









297

















10

















(99





)













27













Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax









472

















—

















3,452

















—













Certain income tax related items









(17,156





)













354

















(16,763





)













705

















































Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Altisource





$





2,166













$





(5,963





)









$





2,023













$





(11,561





)













































Diluted earnings (loss) per share





$





1.48













$





(2.33





)









$





1.19













$





(4.94





)













































Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share









0.11

















0.36

















0.27

















0.72













Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share









0.06

















0.20

















0.18

















0.75













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share









0.03

















0.00

















(0.01





)













0.01













Debt exchange transaction expenses, per diluted share









0.04

















—

















0.37

















—













Certain income tax related items, per diluted share









(1.53





)













0.10

















(1.78





)













0.20

















































Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share





$





0.19













$





(1.67





)









$





0.22













$





(3.26





)













































Calculation of the per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax





































Intangible asset amortization expense





$





1,270













$





1,270













$





2,540













$





2,540













Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization









—

















—

















—

















—













Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax









1,270

















1,270

















2,540

















2,540













Diluted share count









11,206

















3,569

















9,439

















3,546

















































Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share





$





0.11













$





0.36













$





0.27













$





0.72





















































































Calculation of the per share impact of share-based compensation expense, net of tax





































Share-based compensation expense





$





664













$





844













$





1,758













$





3,057













Tax provision (benefit) from share-based compensation expense









38

















(134





)













(103





)













(385





)









Share-based compensation expense, net of tax









701

















710

















1,655

















2,672













Diluted share count









11,206

















3,569

















9,439

















3,546

















































Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share





$





0.06













$





0.20













$





0.18













$





0.75

















































Calculation of the per share impact of debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax





































Debt exchange transaction expenses





$





472













$





—













$





3,452













$





—













Tax benefit from debt exchange transaction expenses









—

















—

















—

















—













Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax









472

















—

















3,452

















—













Diluted share count









11,206

















3,569

















9,439

















3,546

















































Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax, per diluted share





$





0.04













$





—













$





0.37













$





—

















































Calculation of the per share impact of cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax





































Cost of cost savings initiatives and other





$





270













$





13













$





(140





)









$





36













Tax provision (benefit) from cost of cost savings initiatives and other









27

















(3





)













41

















(9





)









Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax









297

















10

















(99





)













27













Diluted share count









11,206

















3,569

















9,439

















3,546

















































Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share





$





0.03













$





0.00













$





(0.01





)









$





0.01

















































Calculation of the per share impact of certain income tax related items resulting from:





































Foreign income tax reserves / other





$





(17,156





)









$





354













$





(16,763





)









$





705













Certain income tax related items









(17,156





)













354

















(16,763





)













705













Diluted share count









11,206

















3,569

















9,439

















3,546

















































Certain income tax related items, per diluted share





$





(1.53





)









$





0.10













$





(1.78





)









$





0.20

















































Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





$





(306





)









$





180













$





(5,278





)









$





(2,057





)









Less: additions to premises and equipment









(3





)













—

















(28





)













—

















































Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less additions to premises and equipment





$





(309





)









$





180













$





(5,306





)









$





(2,057





)











































































































June 30, 2025























Senior secured term loans





$





159,725













Super senior term loan









12,469













Less: Cash and cash equivalents









(29,985





)





















Net debt





$





142,209

































____________________________





Note: Amounts may not add to the total due to rounding.











