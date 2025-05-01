Altisource Portfolio Solutions Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 11% Revenue Growth and Strong Adjusted EBITDA Increase

Altisource reports Q1 2025 financial growth, with service revenue rising 11% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 14% year-over-year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with service revenue increasing by 11% year-over-year to $40.9 million and adjusted EBITDA rising by 14% to $5.3 million. The growth was fueled by a ramp-up in their Renovation Business, stronger foreclosure activity, and successful sales wins. The company's chairman and CEO, William B. Shepro, highlighted a recent debt exchange transaction that improved their balance sheet and reduced interest expenses significantly. He indicated a focus on accelerating growth in sectors that are likely to benefit from market trends. Despite a higher adjusted EBITDA loss in corporate and other segments due to prior non-recurring benefits, the company ended the quarter with $30.8 million in cash and equivalents. Overall, Altisource is positioned well for potential revenue growth if market conditions, such as loan delinquencies and foreclosures, continue to increase.

First quarter Service revenue increased by 11% year-over-year, reaching $40.9 million, marking the highest quarterly revenue since Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 14% to $5.3 million, also achieving the highest level since Q3 2020.

The company successfully executed a debt exchange transaction, reducing annual cash interest expense by approximately $18 million and extending maturity dates of debt, significantly improving financial stability.

Improved Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.9%, up from 12.6% in the same quarter of 2024, indicates better operational efficiency.

Despite year-over-year revenue growth, the company continues to report significant net losses, totaling $(5.3) million for the quarter, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The first quarter also saw a notable increase in the Adjusted EBITDA loss within the Corporate and Others segment, reaching $(7.2) million, which highlights inefficiencies in this area.

The company's reliance on countercyclical businesses, while potentially advantageous in economic downturns, raises concerns about sustainability during stable or growth periods, indicating vulnerability to market fluctuations.

What were Altisource's Q1 2025 service revenue results?

Altisource reported service revenue of $40.9 million, an 11% increase from Q1 2024.

How did Adjusted EBITDA perform in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $5.3 million, reflecting a 14% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

What financial developments occurred with Altisource's debt?

In February 2025, Altisource executed a debt exchange transaction, reducing its annual interest expense by approximately $23 million.

What factors contributed to Altisource's revenue growth?

The growth was driven by stronger foreclosure starts, sales wins, and the ramp-up of the Renovation Business.

What is Altisource's strategy for long-term growth?

Altisource plans to accelerate growth in businesses with favorable market conditions and to leverage potential increases in loan delinquencies and foreclosures.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LUXEMBOURG, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2025.





“We are pleased with our first quarter performance as we continue to drive year-over-year and sequential Service revenue and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



growth primarily from the ramp of our Renovation Business, stronger foreclosure starts and sales wins. Compared to the first quarter of last year, we grew total Company service revenue by 11% to $40.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



by 14% to $5.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



growth outpaced Service revenue growth from scale benefits and favorable revenue mix. In February 2025, we closed on an exchange and maturity extension transaction with our lenders, significantly strengthening our balance sheet and reducing interest expense,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William B. Shepro.





Mr. Shepro further commented, “To support longer term growth, we are focusing on accelerating the growth of certain of our businesses that we believe have tailwinds. Should loan delinquencies, foreclosure starts and foreclosure sales increase, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from stronger revenue and Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



growth in our largest and most profitable countercyclical businesses.”







First Quarter





2025 Highlights



(2)











Company, Corporate and Financial



:







First quarter Service revenue of $40.9 million was $4.0 million, or 10.8%, higher than the same quarter of 2024, marking the highest quarterly Service revenue since the third quarter of 2021, primarily from stronger foreclosure starts, sales wins and the ramp of our Renovation business







First quarter Service revenue of $40.9 million was $4.0 million, or 10.8%, higher than the same quarter of 2024, marking the highest quarterly Service revenue since the third quarter of 2021, primarily from stronger foreclosure starts, sales wins and the ramp of our Renovation business



First quarter Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”)



(1)



of $5.3 million was $0.6 million, or 13.6%, higher than the same quarter of 2024, marking the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



since the third quarter of 2020



First quarter Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) of $5.3 million was $0.6 million, or 13.6%, higher than the same quarter of 2024, marking the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA since the third quarter of 2020



First quarter Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



margin of 12.9% was stronger than the 12.6% Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



margin in the same quarter of 2024



First quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.9% was stronger than the 12.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the same quarter of 2024



First quarter Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



loss in Corporate and Others of $(7.2) million was $0.9 million higher than the same quarter of 2024 primarily due to certain non-recurring benefits in the first quarter of 2024.



First quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss in Corporate and Others of $(7.2) million was $0.9 million higher than the same quarter of 2024 primarily due to certain non-recurring benefits in the first quarter of 2024.



Ended the quarter with $30.8 million of cash and cash equivalents



Ended the quarter with $30.8 million of cash and cash equivalents



On February 19, 2025, the Company executed and closed an exchange transaction with 100% of lenders under the Company’s senior secured term loans whereby the lenders exchanged the Company’s senior secured term loans with an outstanding balance of $232.8 million for a $160.0 million new first lien loan and the issuance of approximately 58.2 million common shares of Altisource (the “Debt Exchange Transaction”); the new first lien loan is comprised of a $110.0 million term loan and a $50.0 million non-interest bearing exit fee which is reduced on a pro-rata basis with the repayment of the term loan. In connection with the Debt Exchange Transaction, the Company expensed $3.0 million relating to fees paid to advisors and others



On February 19, 2025, the Company executed and closed an exchange transaction with 100% of lenders under the Company’s senior secured term loans whereby the lenders exchanged the Company’s senior secured term loans with an outstanding balance of $232.8 million for a $160.0 million new first lien loan and the issuance of approximately 58.2 million common shares of Altisource (the “Debt Exchange Transaction”); the new first lien loan is comprised of a $110.0 million term loan and a $50.0 million non-interest bearing exit fee which is reduced on a pro-rata basis with the repayment of the term loan. In connection with the Debt Exchange Transaction, the Company expensed $3.0 million relating to fees paid to advisors and others



In connection with the Debt Exchange Transaction, the Company issued transferable warrants to holders as of February 14, 2025 of the Company’s (i) common stock, (ii) restricted share units and (iii) outstanding penny warrants, to purchase approximately 114.5 million shares of Altisource common stock for $1.20 per share (the “Stakeholder Warrants”); the Stakeholder Warrants provide the Stakeholders with the ability to purchase approximately 3.25 shares of Altisource common stock for each share of or right to common stock held



(5)





In connection with the Debt Exchange Transaction, the Company issued transferable warrants to holders as of February 14, 2025 of the Company’s (i) common stock, (ii) restricted share units and (iii) outstanding penny warrants, to purchase approximately 114.5 million shares of Altisource common stock for $1.20 per share (the “Stakeholder Warrants”); the Stakeholder Warrants provide the Stakeholders with the ability to purchase approximately 3.25 shares of Altisource common stock for each share of or right to common stock held



On February 19, 2025, Altisource also executed and closed on a $12.5 million super senior credit facility to fund transaction costs related to the Debt Exchange Transaction and for general corporate purposes (the “Super Senior Facility Transaction”)



On February 19, 2025, Altisource also executed and closed on a $12.5 million super senior credit facility to fund transaction costs related to the Debt Exchange Transaction and for general corporate purposes (the “Super Senior Facility Transaction”)



On a pro forma basis, the Debt Exchange Transaction and the Super Senior Facility Transaction (a) reduce annual cash and payment-in-kind interest by approximately $18 million to $13 million, (b) reduce annual GAAP interest expense by $23 million to approximately $9.5 million and (c) extend the maturity dates of the Company’s senior secured debt









Business and Industry



:







Improved Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together “Business Segments”) to $12.5 million, or 30.5% of Service revenue, from $10.9 million, or 29.5% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2024 primarily from Service revenue growth



Improved Adjusted EBITDA in the Servicer and Real Estate and Origination segments (together “Business Segments”) to $12.5 million, or 30.5% of Service revenue, from $10.9 million, or 29.5% of Service revenue, in the same quarter of 2024 primarily from Service revenue growth



Generated sales wins which we estimate represent potential annualized Service revenue on a stabilized basis of $4.7 million for the Servicer and Real Estate segment and $4.7 million for the Origination segment



Generated sales wins which we estimate represent potential annualized Service revenue on a stabilized basis of $4.7 million for the Servicer and Real Estate segment and $4.7 million for the Origination segment



Ended the quarter with a weighted average sales pipeline between $34 million and $42 million of estimated potential Service revenue on a stabilized basis based upon forecasted probability of closing (comprising of between $23 million and $29 million in the Servicer and Real Estate segment and between $11 million and $13 million in the Origination segment)



Ended the quarter with a weighted average sales pipeline between $34 million and $42 million of estimated potential Service revenue on a stabilized basis based upon forecasted probability of closing (comprising of between $23 million and $29 million in the Servicer and Real Estate segment and between $11 million and $13 million in the Origination segment)



Industrywide foreclosure initiations were 25% higher for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 18% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)



(3)





Industrywide foreclosure initiations were 25% higher for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 18% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)



Industrywide foreclosure sales were 2% lower for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 53% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)



(3)





Industrywide foreclosure sales were 2% lower for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 (and 53% lower than the same pre-COVID-19 period in 2019)



Industrywide mortgage origination volume decreased by 1% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, comprised of an 11% decline in purchase origination and a 25% increase in refinancing origination



(4)











First Quarter





2025 Financial Results









Service revenue of $40.9 million



Service revenue of $40.9 million



Income from operations of $3.2 million



Income from operations of $3.2 million



Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $(4.5) million



Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $(4.5) million



Net loss attributable to Altisource of $(5.3) million



Net loss attributable to Altisource of $(5.3) million



Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



of $5.3 million









First Quarter





2025 Results Compared to the First Quarter 2024 (unaudited):













(in thousands, except per share data)









First Quarter 2025













First Quarter 2024













% Change











Service revenue





$





40,895













$





36,891













11













Revenue









43,439

















39,469













10













Gross profit









13,325

















12,304













8













Income (loss) from operations









3,245

















(548





)









N/M













Adjusted operating income



(1)











5,199

















2,958













76













Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests









(4,529





)













(8,435





)









46













Pretax loss attributable to Altisource



(1)











(4,602





)













(8,476





)









46













Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource



(1)











332

















(4,970





)









107













Adjusted EBITDA



(1)











5,262

















4,632













14













Net loss attributable to Altisource









(5,344





)













(9,198





)









42













Adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource



(1)











(144





)













(5,598





)









97













Diluted loss per share









(0.09





)













(0.33





)









73













Adjusted diluted loss per share



(1)











0.00

















(0.20





)









100













Net cash used in operating activities









(4,972





)













(2,237





)









(122





)









Net cash used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment



(1)











(4,997





)













(2,237





)









(123





)





































Margins:





























Gross profit / service revenue









33





%













33





%

















Adjusted EBITDA



(1)



/ service revenue









13





%













13





%









































































N/M — not meaningful.































First quarter 2025 loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests includes $3.0 million of Debt Exchange Transaction expenses (no comparative amount for the first quarter 2024).





________________________















(1)





This is a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure herein













(2)





Applies to the first quarter 2025 unless otherwise indicated













(3)





Based on data from ICE’s Mortgage Monitor and First Look reports with data through March 2025













(4)





Based on estimated number of loans originated as reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Mortgage Finance Forecast dated April 11, 2025













(5)





Stakeholder Warrants are subject to the previously disclosed vesting requirements



























Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements that relate to, among other things, future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms and comparable terminology. Such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of historical fact. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in Item 1A of Part I “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 1, 2025. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our view only as of the date of this report. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or alter any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, risks related to customer concentration, the timing of the anticipated increase in default related referrals following the expiration of foreclosure and eviction moratoriums and forbearance programs and any other delays occasioned by government, investor or servicer actions, the use and success of our products and services, our ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers and the potential for expansion or changes in our customer relationships, technology disruptions, our compliance with applicable data requirements, our use of third party vendors and contractors, our ability to effectively manage potential conflicts of interest, macro-economic and industry specific conditions, our ability to effectively manage our regulatory and contractual obligations, the adequacy of our financial resources, including our sources of liquidity and ability to repay borrowings and comply with our debt agreements, including the financial and other covenants contained therein, as well as Altisource’s ability to retain key executives or employees, behavior of customers, suppliers and/or competitors, technological developments, governmental regulations, taxes and policies. The financial projections and scenarios contained in this press release are expressly qualified as forward-looking statements and, as with other forward-looking statements, should not be unduly relied upon. We undertake no obligation to update these statements, scenarios and projections as a result of a change in circumstances, new information or future events, except as required by law.







Webcast







Altisource will host a webcast at 08:30 a.m. EDT today to discuss our first quarter. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Altisource’s website in the Investor Relations section. Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.







About Altisource







Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at



www.Altisource.com



.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:







Michelle D. Esterman





Chief Financial Officer





T: (770) 612-7007





E:



Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com





















ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















(in thousands, except per share data)

















(unaudited)



























Three months ended









March 31,

















2025













2024































Service revenue





$





40,895













$





36,891













Reimbursable expenses









2,471

















2,537













Non-controlling interests









73

















41













Total revenue









43,439

















39,469













Cost of revenue









30,114

















27,165













Gross profit









13,325

















12,304













Selling, general and administrative expenses









10,080

















12,852

































Income (loss) from operations









3,245

















(548





)









Other income (expense), net:





















Interest expense









(4,938





)













(9,529





)









Debt exchange transaction expenses









(2,980





)













—













Other income (expense), net









144

















1,642













Total other income (expense), net









(7,774





)













(7,887





)





























Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests









(4,529





)













(8,435





)









Income tax provision









(742





)













(722





)





























Net loss









(5,271





)













(9,157





)









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests









(73





)













(41





)





























Net loss attributable to Altisource





$





(5,344





)









$





(9,198





)





























Loss per share:





















Basic





$





(0.09





)









$





(0.33





)









Diluted





$





(0.09





)









$





(0.33





)





























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic









58,122

















28,181













Diluted









58,122

















28,181

































Comprehensive loss:





















Comprehensive loss, net of tax





$





(5,271





)









$





(9,157





)









Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests









(73





)













(41





)





























Comprehensive loss attributable to Altisource





$





(5,344





)









$





(9,198





)























ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(in thousands, except for per share data)















(unaudited)

























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024































ASSETS









Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





30,817













$





29,811













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,628 and $3,124, respectively









18,188

















15,050













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









5,904

















6,240













Total current assets









54,909

















51,101

































Premises and equipment, net









541

















701













Right-of-use assets under operating leases









1,922

















2,243













Goodwill









55,960

















55,960













Intangible assets, net









20,198

















21,468













Deferred tax assets, net









5,630

















5,629













Other assets









6,499

















6,504

































Total assets





$





145,659













$





143,606

































LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT









Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





33,927













$





33,512













Current portion of long-term debt









1,225

















230,544













Deferred revenue









3,594

















3,979













Other current liabilities









3,431

















3,238













Total current liabilities









42,177

















271,273

































Long-term debt









193,732

















—













Deferred tax liabilities, net









9,074

















9,028













Other non-current liabilities









19,705

















20,016

































Commitments, contingencies and regulatory matters









































Deficit:





















Common stock ($0.01 par value; 250,000 shares authorized, 88,130 issued and 87,582 outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 29,963 issued and 27,226 outstanding as of December 31, 2024)









882

















300













Additional paid-in capital









253,951

















211,260













Accumulated deficit









(363,082





)













(259,977





)









Treasury stock, at cost (548 shares as of March 31, 2025 and 2,737 shares as of December 31, 2024)









(11,516





)













(108,959





)









Altisource deficit









(119,765





)













(157,376





)





























Non-controlling interests









736

















665













Total deficit









(119,029





)













(156,711





)





























Total liabilities and deficit





$





145,659













$





143,606



























ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















(in thousands)















(unaudited)

























Three months ended









March 31,

















2025













2024































Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net loss





$





(5,271





)









$





(9,157





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









185

















296













Amortization of right-of-use assets under operating leases









185

















410













Amortization of intangible assets









1,270

















1,270













PIK accrual









—

















2,102













Share-based compensation expense









1,094

















2,213













Bad debt expense









(137





)













558













Amortization of debt premium









(766





)













—













Amortization of debt discount









641

















942













Amortization of debt issuance costs









407

















607













Deferred income taxes









46

















(30





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(3,001





)













(2,501





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









336

















2,986













Other assets









(9





)













49













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









415

















(1,623





)









Current and non-current operating lease liabilities









(195





)













(420





)









Other current and non-current liabilities









(172





)













61













Net cash used in operating activities









(4,972





)













(2,237





)





























Cash flows from investing activities:





















Additions to premises and equipment









(25





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities









(25





)













—

































Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from the Super Senior Facility









11,250

















—













Debt issuance costs









(1,749





)













—













Equity issuance costs









(3,191





)













—













Exercise of Warrants, net of costs









—

















(90





)









Distributions to non-controlling interests









(2





)













(19





)









Payments of tax withholding on issuance of restricted share units and restricted shares









(318





)













(590





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









5,990

















(699





)





























Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









993

















(2,936





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period









32,700

















35,416

































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period





$





33,693













$





32,480

































Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid





$





4,535













$





5,853













Income taxes paid, net









96

















229













Acquisition of right-of-use assets with operating lease liabilities









26

















14













Reduction of right-of-use assets from operating lease modifications or reassessments









(162





)













—

































Non-cash investing and financing activities:





















Equity issued in exchange for debt reduction









45,370

















—























































ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.









NON-GAAP MEASURES











(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)









Adjusted operating income, pretax loss attributable to Altisource, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource, adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource, adjusted diluted loss per share, net cash used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment, Adjusted EBITDA, Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA and net debt, which are presented elsewhere in this earnings release, are non-GAAP measures used by management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information to measure Altisource’s performance and do not purport to be alternatives to income (loss) from operations, loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests, net loss attributable to Altisource, diluted loss per share, net cash used in operating activities and long-term debt, including current portion, as measures of Altisource’s performance. We believe these measures are useful to management, existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability and cash flow generation more on the basis of continuing cost and cash flows as they exclude amortization expense related to acquisitions that occurred in prior periods and non-cash share-based compensation, as well as the effect of more significant non-operational items from earnings, cash flows from operating activities and long-term debt net of cash on-hand. We believe these measures are also useful in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Furthermore, we believe the exclusion of more significant non-operational items enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis. Specifically, management uses adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource to measure the on-going after tax performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for the after tax impact of more significant non-recurring items, amortization expense relating to prior acquisitions (some of which fluctuates with revenue from certain customers and some of which is amortized on a straight-line basis) and non-cash share-based compensation expense which can fluctuate based on vesting schedules, grant date timing and the value attributable to awards. We believe adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it provides an after-tax measure of Altisource’s on-going performance that enables these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data. Management uses adjusted diluted loss per share to further evaluate adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource while taking into account changes in the number of diluted shares over the comparable periods. We believe adjusted diluted loss per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource on a per share basis. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the Company’s overall performance and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA to measure the segments overall performance (with the adjustments discussed earlier with regard to adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource) without regard to its capitalization (debt vs. equity) or its income taxes and to perform trend analysis of the Company’s performance over time. Our effective income tax rate can vary based on the jurisdictional mix of our income. Additionally, as the Company’s capital expenditures have significantly declined over time, it provides a measure for management to evaluate the Company’s performance without regard to prior capital expenditures. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the measures in determining bonus compensation for certain employees. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons that management finds the measure useful. Management uses net debt in evaluating the amount of debt the Company has that is in excess of cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information for the same reasons management finds the measure useful.





Altisource operates in several countries, including Luxembourg, India, the United States and Uruguay. The Company has differing effective tax rates in each country and these rates may change from year to year. In determining the tax effects related to the adjustments in calculating adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource and adjusted diluted loss per share, we use the tax rate in the country in which the adjustment applies or, if the adjustment is recognized in more than one country, we separate the adjustment by country, apply the relevant tax rate for each country to the applicable adjustment, and then sum the result to arrive at the total adjustment, net of tax. In 2019, the Company recognized a full valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets in Luxembourg. Accordingly, for 2025 and 2024, the Company has an effective tax rate of close to 0% in Luxembourg.





It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Altisource’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. The non-GAAP financial information should not be unduly relied upon.





Adjusted operating income is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income (loss) from operations. Pretax loss attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests from loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource is calculated by removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items from net loss attributable to Altisource. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to Altisource after removing intangible asset amortization expense (net of tax), share-based compensation expense (net of tax), cost of cost savings initiatives and other (net of tax), debt exchange transaction expenses (net of tax) and certain income tax related items by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Net cash used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment is calculated by removing additions to premises and equipment from net cash used in operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing the income tax provision, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other and debt exchange transaction expenses from net loss attributable to Altisource. Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by removing non-controlling interests, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization, intangible asset amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, cost of cost savings initiatives and other from income before income taxes and non-controlling interests. Net debt is calculated as long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash and cash equivalents.









Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are as follows:























Three months ended









March 31,

















2025













2024































Income (loss) from operations





$





3,245













$





(548





)





























Intangible asset amortization expense









1,270

















1,270













Share-based compensation expense









1,094

















2,213













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









(410





)













23

































Adjusted operating income





$





5,199













$





2,958

































Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests





$





(4,529





)









$





(8,435





)





























Non-controlling interests









(73





)













(41





)









Pretax loss attributable to Altisource









(4,602





)













(8,476





)









Intangible asset amortization expense









1,270

















1,270













Share-based compensation expense









1,094

















2,213













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









(410





)













23













Debt exchange transaction expenses









2,980

















—

































Adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to Altisource





$





332













$





(4,970





)





























Net loss attributable to Altisource





$





(5,344





)









$





(9,198





)





























Income tax provision









742

















722













Interest expense (net of interest income)









4,745

















9,306













Depreciation and amortization









185

















296













Intangible asset amortization expense









1,270

















1,270













Share-based compensation expense









1,094

















2,213













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









(410





)













23













Debt exchange transaction expenses









2,980

















—

































Adjusted EBITDA





$





5,262













$





4,632

































Business Segments:





















Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests





$





10,856













$





9,147

































Non-controlling interests









(73





)













(41





)









Depreciation and amortization









78

















97













Intangible asset amortization expense









1,270

















1,270













Share-based compensation expense









279

















396













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









29

















19













Interest expense (net of interest income)









27

















—

































Business Segments Adjusted EBITDA





$





12,466













$





10,888

































Corporate and Others:





















Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interests





$





(15,385





)









$





(17,582





)





























Depreciation and amortization









107

















199













Share-based compensation expense









815

















1,817













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other









(439





)













4













Debt exchange transaction expenses









2,980

















—













Interest expense (net of interest income)









4,718

















9,306

































Corporate and Others Adjusted EBITDA





$





(7,204





)









$





(6,256





)





























Net loss attributable to Altisource





$





(5,344





)









$





(9,198





)





























Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax









1,270

















1,270













Share-based compensation expense, net of tax









953

















1,962













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax









(396





)













17













Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax









2,980

















—













Certain income tax related items









393

















351

































Adjusted net loss attributable to Altisource





$





(144





)









$





(5,598





)





























Diluted loss per share





$





(0.09





)









$





(0.33





)





























Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share









0.02

















0.05













Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share









0.02

















0.07













Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share









(0.01





)













0.00













Debt exchange transaction expenses, per diluted share









0.05

















—













Certain income tax related items, per diluted share









0.01

















0.01

































Adjusted diluted loss per share





$





(0.00





)









$





(0.20





)





























Calculation of the per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax





















Intangible asset amortization expense





$





1,270













$





1,270













Tax benefit from intangible asset amortization









—

















—













Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax









1,270

















1,270













Diluted share count









58,122

















28,181

































Intangible asset amortization expense, net of tax, per diluted share





$





0.02













$





0.05

































Calculation of the per share impact of share-based compensation expense, net of tax





















Share-based compensation expense





$





1,094













$





2,213













Tax benefit from share-based compensation expense









(141





)













(251





)









Share-based compensation expense, net of tax









953

















1,962













Diluted share count









58,122

















28,181

































Share-based compensation expense, net of tax, per diluted share





$





0.02













$





0.07

































Calculation of the per share impact of debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax





















Debt exchange transaction expenses





$





2,980













$





—













Tax benefit from debt exchange transaction expenses









—

















—













Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax









2,980





















Diluted share count









58,122

















28,181

































Debt exchange transaction expenses, net of tax, per diluted share





$





0.05













$





—

































Calculation of the per share impact of cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax





















Cost of cost savings initiatives and other





$





(410





)









$





23













Tax provision (benefit) from cost of cost savings initiatives and other









14

















(6





)









Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax









(396





)













17













Diluted share count









58,122

















28,181

































Cost of cost savings initiatives and other, net of tax, per diluted share





$





(0.01





)









$





0.00

































Calculation of the per share impact of certain income tax related items resulting from:





















Foreign income tax reserves / other





$





393













$





351













Certain income tax related items









393

















351













Diluted share count









58,122

















28,181

































Certain income tax related items, per diluted share





$





0.01













$





0.01

































Net cash used in operating activities





$





(4,972





)









$





(2,237





)









Less: additions to premises and equipment









(25





)













—

































Net cash used in operating activities less additions to premises and equipment





$





(4,997





)









$





(2,237





)



























March 31, 2025























Senior Secured Term Loans





$





160,000













Super senior term loan









12,500













Less: Cash and cash equivalents









(30,817





)





















Net debt





$





141,683













____________________________









Note: Amounts may not add to the total due to rounding.



