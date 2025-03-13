ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS Earnings Results: $ASPS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS ($ASPS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.35 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $38,450,000, missing estimates of $43,962,000 by $-5,512,000.
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS Insider Trading Activity
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS insiders have traded $ASPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP DEER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $2,916.
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,037,275 shares (+95.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $681,904
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 615,457 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $404,601
- INTEGRATED WEALTH CONCEPTS LLC added 459,602 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,142
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 391,508 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $469,809
- B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. removed 235,539 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,843
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 226,592 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $271,910
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 71,824 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,217
