ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS Earnings Results: $ASPS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS ($ASPS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.35 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $38,450,000, missing estimates of $43,962,000 by $-5,512,000.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS Insider Trading Activity

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS insiders have traded $ASPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARK ROAD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP DEER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $2,916.

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLTNS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

