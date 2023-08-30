News & Insights

Altisource Asset Management CEO Jason Kopcak Steps Down

August 30, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC), a financial services provider, said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Kopcak, has stepped down.

Subsequently, the company has appointed, Danya Sawyer, as interim CEO. Currently, Sawyer is serving as Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Lending Group, AAMC's principal operating unit.

In addition, the company noted that it has made a significant progress in the previously announced plans to reduce costs and streamline operations.

Ricardo Byrd, Chairman of the Board, said: "Our restructuring and cost reduction efforts are well underway. These are pivotal steps forward which we believe will facilitate a sustainable mortgage operation."

