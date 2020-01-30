Altis USA Gains 1.84% At Opening

(RTTNews) - Altis USA Inc. (ATUS) is slightly gaining in the morning trade on Thursday. The New York Based broadband communications and video services provider, opened at 27.97, up from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the shares had traded below its 200-day moving average and touched a low of 26.50 before closing at 26.61 on a volume of 23,751,700.

The company has scheduled a conference call on February 12 to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter.

ATUS is currently trading at $27.10, up 1.84 percent from previous close of 26.61. In the premarket the shares were down.

